The Bells of Brierley Hill | Dan Whitehouse reflects on the human cost of war

Marking Remembrance Day 2025, songwriter Dan Whitehouse releases The Bells of Brierley Hill, a moving reflection on the human cost of war and the enduring longing for peace.

Told through the voice of a young soldier lying in the trenches on Christmas Eve, the song tells of him imagining the sound of church bells ringing across his hometown – a sound that carries warmth, memory and hope into the frozen stillness of war.

“If I listen closely I swear I can hear the church bells / Of St Michael’s ring across the town…

A day of peace, a chance to lay our weapons down.”

This is not a song that celebrates battle, but one that honours the humanity within: the yearning for home, the quiet prayers for peace, and the fragile lifeline of memory.

Connection and duty

Dan Whitehouse told ArtsCulture: “It’s a song about connection and a sense of duty; about how even in the darkest places, a sound or a memory can bring you home. Though it’s set in the First World War, it could be any conflict, anywhere in the world. The ache is the same.”

Co-writer Chris Cleverley said: “Dan asked me to contribute a verse to unlock the writing process. He sent me an understated first-hand account – a simple footnote of history that carried such insight into the human stories behind war.

Meaningful micro-histories

“We hear so much about the battles and the ‘Great Men’ who shape history, but it’s these everyday accounts – the micro-histories – that really give us a meaningful window into the past. Dan and I wanted to write something that remembers the humanity inside the horror.”

Brierley Hill

Rooted in the soundscape of Brierley Hill, the song originated during a community songwriting project – A Winter’s Tale of Brierley Hill – led by Dan facilitating local people to write songs for the Christmas period.

One participant was St Michael’s Church bell ringer Tim Sunter who shared an article about a young fusilier missing home at Christmas. Dan was inspired by this tale of the soldier, Private John James, who was missing home and imagining his friends and family listening to the bells of Brierley Hill ringing out for Christmas – their resonance in the song becoming a universal symbol of connection, hope and peace.

Deeply human

Reflective, spacious and deeply human, The Bells of Brierley Hill continues Dan’s exploration of community, empathy and endurance, following acclaimed works A Night of Glass and Voices From The Cones. Chris’s verse also highlights his gift for lyrical storytelling and emotional precision, extending his reputation as one of the UK’s most compelling new folk voices.

The Bells of Brierly Hill,

by Dan Whitehouse is released on 11 November. Listen in and check out Dan’s Linktree

Dan Whitehouse and Chris Cleverley will perform this song live on December 7 at Dan’s End Of Year Review at Symphony Hall Birmingham.

top image: Dan Whitehouse, Only Love. Courtesy of Pete Millson

Newspaper article which inspired The Bells of Brierley Hill



Round Oak Man’s Christmas. His Thanks to Brockmoor. Pte. J. James, a stretcher-bearer in the Northumberland Fusiliers, whose home is at Round Oak, writes to the editor expressing his thanks to Brockmoor people for the 5s. postal order he received on December 22nd. “It gives us lads out here courage,” he says, “to know we are thought about by the towns-people. Today is the 26th, and we have just come out after having Christmas Day in the line; we could not all be out for Christmas. On Christmas eve I lay in a shell-hole, imagining I could hear Brierley Hill church bells ringing. We had our Christmas dinner on the 22nd, before we went up the line, and a good one, too; pork, potatoes, carrots, plum pudding and rum sauce. No one could wish for a better dinner than we got in our battalion, and I hope all the lads out here had as good a time as we did. On Christmas Day we got bully beef and biscuits, but we know the inconvenience of getting rations up to the front line” County Express 5 January 1918

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