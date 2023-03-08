The Haar | magical spaces for St Patrick’s Day

Innovative Anglo-Irish quartet The Haar begin their 2023 touring this month with gigs at Downend Folk on 17 March St Patrick’s Day (also being live streamed to the world by Live To Your Living Room) and Topsham Folk Club on Sunday 19 March.

Read the PRSD review of The Haar’s Wild Rover

Matching the fresh talent of traditional Irish singer Molly Donnery with three of the most exciting instrumentalists on the folk and traditional music circuit: Cormac Byrne (Uiscedwr, Seth Lakeman), Adam Summerhayes and Murray Grainger (The Ciderhouse Rebellion, Words of a Fiddler’s Daughter), the band’s music is characterised by ‘live reactive composition’ – an improvised space from which Molly’s pure and unadulterated vocals can emerge.

With The Haar – whether live or recorded – songs originate in one creative burst, spontaneous and never to be repeated in exactly the same way.

The Haar have a couple of St Patrick’s related live shows coming up – including a Live To Your Living Room live stream which can be accessed from anywhere in the world. FRIDAY 17.03 Downend Folk & Roots – Bristol

FRIDAY 17.03 The Downend gig will be live streamed via Live To Your Living Room

SUNDAY 19.03 Topsham Folk Club Devon All details: thehaar.ie

The Haar | web | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Youtube | Bandcamp