The Handsome Family | Back on tour in the UK

The Handsome Family are heading to the UK and Ireland for their first tour on the islands since 2018.
The haunting duo have enjoyed a career spanning over 30 years, and are known for creating songs that transform the mundanity of modern life into something all the more mysterious and beautiful.
Their track “Far From Any Road” became a global hit after it was used as the theme tune for True Detective, and both Bruce Springsteen and Guns ’N Roses have used the track as walk-on music.
Handsome Family songs take place in parking lots and big box stores, under overpasses and in airports. They sing about Custer’s last stand and automatic lawn sprinklers in the same song. Rennie’s lyrics often focus on the myriad creatures that live at the edges of the man-made world: the sparrows, rats, cockroaches and crows that share our cities.
Handsome Family shows are famously relaxed. Their songs can be dark, but there’s always laughter on stage. Rennie sings as well as plays Autoharp, banjo, and uke bass. She often introduces songs with seemingly unrelated stories. Brett, with his stentorian voice, is a powerful presence at center of the stage
2022 TOUR UK/IRELAND
26 AUG St Lukes Church, Brighton UK
27 AUG St Lukes Church, Brighton UK
30 AUG Birmingham Hare & Hounds, Birmingham UK
31 AUG The Globe, Cardiff UK
02 SEP The Redgrave Theatre, Bristol UK
03 SEP St Barnabas Church, Oxford UK
06 SEP eARTh, London UK
07 SEP Norwich Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich UK
08 SEP The Wardrobe, Leeds UK
09 SEP Sage, Gateshead UK
10 SEP Community Central Halls, Glasgow UK
12 SEP St Marys A Cultural Space, Chester UK
13 SEP Stoller Hall, Manchester UK
15 SEP Black Box, Belfast UK
16 SEP Letterkenny Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny IE
17 SEP Liberty Hall, Dublin IE
