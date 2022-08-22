The Handsome Family | Back on tour in the UK

0

The Handsome Family are heading to the UK and Ireland for their first tour on the islands since 2018.

The haunting duo have enjoyed a career spanning over 30 years, and are known for creating songs that transform the mundanity of modern life into something all the more mysterious and beautiful.

Their track “Far From Any Road” became a global hit after it was used as the theme tune for True Detective, and both Bruce Springsteen and Guns ’N Roses have used the track as walk-on music.

Handsome Family songs take place in parking lots and big box stores, under overpasses and in airports. They sing about Custer’s last stand and automatic lawn sprinklers in the same song. Rennie’s lyrics often focus on the myriad creatures that live at the edges of the man-made world: the sparrows, rats, cockroaches and crows that share our cities.

Handsome Family shows are famously relaxed. Their songs can be dark, but there’s always laughter on stage. Rennie sings as well as plays Autoharp, banjo, and uke bass. She often introduces songs with seemingly unrelated stories. Brett, with his stentorian voice, is a powerful presence at center of the stage

2022 TOUR UK/IRELAND

26 AUG St Lukes Church, Brighton UK

27 AUG St Lukes Church, Brighton UK

30 AUG Birmingham Hare & Hounds, Birmingham UK

31 AUG The Globe, Cardiff UK

01 SEP The Phoenix, Exeter UK

02 SEP The Redgrave Theatre, Bristol UK

03 SEP St Barnabas Church, Oxford UK

06 SEP eARTh, London UK

07 SEP Norwich Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich UK

08 SEP The Wardrobe, Leeds UK

09 SEP Sage, Gateshead UK

10 SEP Community Central Halls, Glasgow UK

12 SEP St Marys A Cultural Space, Chester UK

13 SEP Stoller Hall, Manchester UK

15 SEP Black Box, Belfast UK

16 SEP Letterkenny Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny IE

17 SEP Liberty Hall, Dublin IE

Follow The Handsome Family – Website | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube