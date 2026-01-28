The Howlers | desert-rockers hit the road

Swaggering soul with a shot of spice and the zing of guitars, the East London desert-rockers The Howlers are heralding spring – or at least brightening a stormy winter – with a tour which calls into iconic, cool and nation-wide venues.

Kicking things off at Bodega in Nottingham on the 13 February, the The Howlers will spend the month travelling up and down the UK, playing some of the most beloved venues in the country.

The tour includes stops at community venue Future Yard in Birkenhead, the iconic King Tut’s in Glasgow, and South Yorkshire staple Sidney and Matilda. They are the Cavern Exeter on 27 February.

The tour concludes on 28 February with two dates at Hot Box Live in Chelmsford, with a matinee performance added due to phenomenal demand.

The band’s debut album, What You’ve Got To Lose To Win It All, arrived in the summer of 2024 and earned them a top 15 spot in the Independent Album Chart in the UK.

Unique, independent and in a class of their own.

Dates

13 February – Bodega, Nottingham

14 February – Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

15 February – Future Yard, Birkenhead

17 February – King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow

18 February – Independent, Sunderland

19 February – The Parish, Huddersfield

20 February – Sidney & Matilda, Sheffield

21 February – Voodoo Daddy’s, Norwich

24 February – Alphabet, Brighton

25 February – Kola, Southsea

26 February – Esquires, Bedford

27 February – Cavern Club, Exeter

28 February – Hot Box Live, Chelmsford (matinee)

28 February – Hot Box Live, Chelmsford (evening)

Tickets available here.

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