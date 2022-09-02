The Journey | hip hop voyage of self-rediscovery

0

The Journey EP is a 4 track hip hop odyssey metaphorically exploring one man’s voyage of self-rediscovery after the ending of a long-term relationship. It’s more musical magic from The Scribes and is accompanied by new single The Shipwreck.

Emotional

An intimate allegory told across 4 tracks, The Scribes’ frontman Ill Literate weighs in with emotionally heavy bars that recount the tale of a survivor of a tragic shipwreck.

Red raw raps poignantly paint pictures of stormy seas, scorching desert islands and verdant forests, each playing their part in a narrative that stretches across the entire release before culminating in a blissful and heart felt moment of catharsis.

Faraway lands

The story is woven against a back drop of boom bap brilliance from producer Risk1, using meticulously chosen samples to set the scene and transport the listener to faraway lands, while still managing to keep the beats banging every step of the way.

Sharp cuts and scratches embellish each scenario, keeping the release firmly grounded in the roots of hip hop, resulting in a record that feels like a golden age classic you’ve somehow never heard.

The Shipwreck

In addition to a full digital release of the entire EP, lead single track The Shipwreck will be available as a strictly limited edition 7” picture vinyl from Stay Free Recordings featuring incredible exclusive full colour artwork from famed illustrator Chris Malbon.

The physical release will also be accompanied by an epic music video filmed across the South West coast of the UK, produced and edited by SG Media and featuring on-location shots from the historic SS Great Britain.

The Journey EP is exactly that, a journey: a journey through a break up; a journey through being lost at sea; a journey through hip hop. A journey you won’t forget.

The Shipwreck single and The Journey EP weighs anchor on September 2 The EP will be available on Spotify and online retailers from Friday, September 2. Buy The Shipwreck 7″ picture vinyl.

