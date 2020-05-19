The Scribes and Astro Snare | Mighty Mighty

0

Faced with the constraints of a lockdown is nothing when faced with the mind stretching rhyme power of The Scribes, and they are back with Astro Snare. Their latest single Mighty Mighty tears down the facade of the political world around us all.

The ear-searing lyrics are combined with eye-popping and mind-stretching visuals. The video accompanying the release, created completely during the lockdown by Wild Child Studios, takes you through the Hong Kong democracy demonstrations. The images take their cue from the lyrics, jaundiced through experience.

The Scribes are devotees of combining their fresh lyrics with fab visuals. The cover art of their latest Totem Trilogy EPs is created by Chris Malbon. And the video for Mighty Mighty is no different

Ill Literate, told the PRSD: “Music in particular has a real societal role just in terms of making people dance, giving people a release, and that’s before you even consider any statements being made lyrically.

“Art can inspire or inform, can be emotive on many different levels, but really I think as an artist all you can really do is please yourself. Make sure you’re making music you enjoy and statements that you support, and just hope you find an audience for it!”

And as is the way with The Scribes, Mighty Mighty both inspires and informs. The words cut through the daily babble, and the beats push through any inertia your body and mind may have.

Sit back, enjoy, get wise.

