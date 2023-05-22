It’s about to get hot in the Cosmic Kitchen. That’s Plymouth’s Cosmic Kitchen, of course. And the big beat, mind-busting heat will be provided by The Scribes, whose lyrics sizzle as their sound swells.

It’ll be the first time The Scribes will be back in Plymouth since winning The Pilton Stage competition by Michael Eavis which got them a slot at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

The Scribes, will prepare for that most famous of fest appearances with a summer warm up tour that has 24 other festival dates including WOMAD, Isle Of Wight and Latitude.

The multi-award-winning band not only elegantly evoke the golden era of hip hop combined with up-to-the-minutes insights with big beats and even bigger ideas.

The Scribes are at Plymouth's Cosmic Kitchen on Friday, 26 May.

