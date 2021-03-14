The Scribes | Haunted House Party closes haunting year

0

The Scribes new music video Haunted House Party, is a companion track to Stir Crazy.

Haunted House Party was made by The Scribes in collaboration with Finland based producer J-Boom and is available on international hip hop label The Get Down Records as a limited edition transparent 7″ vinyl and digital download through bandcamp. The release is also available on Spotify and all good online retailers.

The tracks and video, all produced throughout lockdown, combine J-Boom’s trademark dusty production with The Scribes’ razor sharp raps and a feature from dark alter ego Mr Teatime. The heavy boom bap beats provide a fitting soundtrack for lyrical musings about loneliness, lockdown and the general chaos that has been 2020.

The music video for Haunted House Party, filmed and edited entirely during lockdown by RaSh Media, will be released on the 15 March. The haunting visual features The Scribes and alter ego Mr Teatime throwing a house party for a selection of stuffed toys that quickly descends into chaos and debauchery. The imagery and theming perfectly encapsulates the feelings of loneliness and isolation brought on by the continuing lockdowns of the last year.

The single is available now exclusively through The Get Down Records bandcamp store as a digital download and a limited edition double A-Side transparent 7” vinyl with second collaboration track Stir Crazy, the video for which was launched on December 18. The entire project is also available on Spotify and all good online retailers.

Haunted House Party rides the rollercoaster of emotions brought on by the constant uncertainty of 2020. J-Boom provides a bubbling boom bap MPC production that is hauntingly head nodding, packed with strident horns and dusty breaks. This sets the mood perfectly for The Scribes and Mr Teatime to drop poignant bars regarding the ups and downs of being an artist during the pandemic, and the commitment needed to keep creating during these strange times. DJ Stedi provides cuts that tie the track together for that classic house party vibe.

Together with Stir Crazy the release provides a perfect and entertaining summary of the year 2020 and the claustrophobic environment that the world has suffered throughout the year.

The Scribes: Facebook / Instagram / YouTube / Spotify / Bandcamp / Twitter