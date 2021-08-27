The Showhawk Duo | unique guitar duo go on 26 date UK tour

0

Guitar gurus The Showhawk Duo – Mikhail Asanovic and Jake Wright – who combine classic and electric guitar sounds and styles will be taking their unique take on school trance classics or modern funky house on the road, calling into Exeter and Plymouth.

The live show of the Bristol-based duo knows no boundaries and mashes up the styles that have been known to turn acoustic nights into a thumping rave.

Mik is a classical guitarist at heart, having studied at Manchester’s RNCM whereas Jake is an electric junkie and grew up playing in rock and metal bands. Mik’s classical foundation shines through in the music with Jake’s raw percussive approach always keeping the crowd moving. Together they create a truly unique and impressive sound.

They embark on their mammoth UK and Ireland tour spanning 26 different dates, Starting in Leicester on September 2, they will be at the Underground in Plymouth on October 22, and The Cavern in Exeter on October 23.

