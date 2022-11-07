Therapy? | New tour starts in Plymouth

0

Bringing a mix of songs from their back catalogue as well as a few unheard gems from their forthcoming album, Therapy? will be hitting the road this November with stops in Plymouth, Falmouth, Dover, Bournemouth, Guildford, Swansea and Swindon

Of the newly announced live run, Therapy? say:

“This tour will be very different to our last few tours, we are playing places and venues that we have not played for a very, very long time or indeed before at all. As well as going back to places ‘from our past’ we will also be going back to songs from our past. We will have a totally different setlist to that we had on the ‘Greatest Hits’ tour. We will be picking songs from our old catalogues as well as a few from our forthcoming new album. It will be loud and noisy, and may well be the last time that we play some of these songs. So come along to hear the old, the new and the noisy… and be aware that these shows will be much more up close and personal!”

…three drummers and a cellist

Since 1990 and the self-release of their debut single “Meat Abstract”, Therapy? Have lived through the troubles, a peace process, seven record labels, three drummers and a cellist. They’ve witnessed the widespread use of the mobile phone, a personal computer in every home, the internet, the introduction of WiFi, a single European currency, the rise and fall of baggy, grunge, Britpop, nu metal and emo, released fifteen albums and sold in excess of three million records, had hit singles, collaborated with a myriad of artists including Ozzy Osbourne and David Holmes, toured the world many times and played countless live shows.

Amongst all this cacophony they have continued to plough their singular vision with determination and wit, all while making friends in the process. Celebrating their 30th anniversary with the release of ‘Greatest Hits (2020 Versions)’, an album of very special recordings made at the legendary Abbey Road Studios with producer Chris Sheldon (Troublegum, Semi-Detached, Cleave), Therapy? also marked the occasion with a Greatest Hits tour earlier this year. Released via Marshall Records in 2020, the album saw Therapy? Grace the UK Top 40 once more and was accompanied by an official biography of the band written by Simon Young a few months later.

THERAPY? UK TOUR 2022 10 Nov – Depo, Plymouth

11 Nov – Princess Pavilions, Falmouth

17 Nov – Booking Hall, Dover

18 Nov – Sound Circus, Bournemouth

19 Nov – Casino, Guildford

20 Nov – Sin City, Swansea

03 Dec – Level 3, Swindon

