Wille & The Bandits taking Paths on a UK tour

It’s February, which can only mean Valentine’s, Pancake Day and Wille & The Bandits massive UK tour. And there are now more Bandits to accompany Willie, moving from a trio to a four-piece. Which means an even more immense and immersive sound – immenser and immersiver, in fact.

The band now features a screaming Hammond organ and second guitar as well as 3-way vocal harmonies. Wille has been joined by Finn McAuley (drums & percussion), Harry Mackaill (bass, ukulele & vocals) and Matthew Gallagher (keyboards, guitars, percussion & vocals).

Evolution

Fans are used watching development and growth of Willie and the Bandits. Take, for example, the the progression of tracks such as Angel. Fans witnessed the evolution of individual songs as they become ever more mesmerising. This has included classic tracks venturing into Pink Floyd influenced landscapes and Led Zeppelin-esque riffs.

Tour

This month the band are starting the tour of their latest album Paths, with dates throughout the UK, including The Palladium Club, Bideford, Exeter Phoenix, The Junction, Plymouth and Old Bakery Studios, Truro.

Fresh

‘The album is a breath of fresh air for music lovers trapped in Spotify’s spoon-feeding algorithms and radio’s set menu playlists,’ says the blurb, ‘challenging the listener, while embracing the technology and instrumental possibilities that are afforded to musicians in current times.’

Layers

Wille told ArtsCulture: “I’m very excited by the new line up; our music was starting to have layers in it which were impossible to perform as a trio. Now, with a band of multi-instrumentalists, we can take the music even further and make it even more interesting. It’s like having a set of five colours to paint with instead of three, creative times ahead.”

Diversity

It is that Wille & The Bandits manage to encompass musical diversity, which makes their music so appealing. They adopt the musical essence, nostalgia and discovery of the late 60s and 70s and mix rock and roll with a contemporary approach, combining elements of world music and dance music, all of which creates something unique.

Wille’s prolific songwriting means that there will inevitably be new music to enjoy for the die-hard fans, expect some classic ballads, funky grooves and massive riffs.

The Wille & The Bandits Paths tour runs from February to April 2020. As well as the South West section of the tour, dates include Manchester (28 February), Glasgow (7 March), Cardiff (14 March) and London (20 March). Tickets are available from www.willeandthebandits.com

Tour dates