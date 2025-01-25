Woody Guthrie’s Chains | Reg Meuross connects history, people and now

From a bracing, rousing, arm around your shoulders, Woody Guthrie’s Chains, the new single from Reg Meuross, becomes linked arms of human connection, resilience and care.

Woody Guthrie’s Chains is the third single from Reg’s forthcoming album, Fire and Dust: A Woody Guthrie Story (pre-order).

Yes, the single charts a Guthrie that saw ‘men chained to bad history’, but the song speaks to an observation of a ‘now’ age as well as documenting a ‘then’ age. Times chained together by those ready to exploit suffering for their own ends.

And the tune makes you ask, what are you chained to? It points to the cumbersome weight of conviction. It would be easier to turn away or invent other spectral causes of what’s around.

Unflinching as a historic insight, and with a chorus ripe for joining in, Woody Guthrie’s Chains is an earthy and real response to a legendary musician and dangerous times. It will make you want to connect. But be quick, shows tend to sell out fast.

Woody Guthrie’s Chains by Reg Meuross is out now.

Reg Meuross will be touring the album solo and with his Fire & Dust band The Strike: Geraint Watkins, Marion Fleetwood & Phil Beer. Check the dates, venues and get your tickets

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