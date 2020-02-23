887: theatrical masterpiece tour comes to Plymouth

0

Ex Machina and Robert Lepage bring 887 to Plymouth on Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 March as part of a world tour, following a critically acclaimed visit to London’s Barbican in 2017. Written, designed, directed and performed by Robert Lepage, this is a truly unique opportunity to experience a theatrical masterpiece.

Journey into memory

887 is a journey into the realm of memory. The idea for this project originated from the childhood memories of Robert Lepage; years later, he plunges into the depths of his memory and questions the relevance of certain recollections. Why do we remember the phone number from our youth yet forget our current one? How does a childhood song withstand the test of time, permanently ingrained in our minds, while the name of a loved one escapes us? Why does meaningless information stick with us, but other more useful information falls away?

The play asks, how does memory work? How does a personal memory resonate within the collective memory?

Suffering

All of these questions are distilled into a story where Lepage reveals the suffering of an actor who – by definition, or to survive – must remember not only his text, but also his past. With his trademark wit, insight and beauty, Lepage explores how historical and social reality shapes our identities, our futures.

Clare Brennan in The Observer, called 887 touching intimate and powerful.

Versatile in every form of theatre craft, Robert Lepage is equally talented as a director, playwright, actor and film director. His creative and original approach to theatre has won him international acclaim and shaken the dogma of classical stage direction to its foundations, especially through his use of new technologies.

Acclaim

Among his most noticed work for the stage: The Seven Streams of the River Ota and Dragons’Trilogy; his solo performances 887 and The Far Side of the Moon; his multimedia creations: The Image Mill and The Library at Night; at the opera The Damnation of Faust and Wagner’s Der Ring des Nibelungen.

Tickets are priced from £14 and can be booked online at www.theatreroyal.com or by calling the Theatre Royal Plymouth Box Office on 01752 267222. Concessions are available.