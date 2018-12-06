A Russian Christmas with the East Cornwall Bach Choir

Google+ 0 1

East Cornwall Bach Choir spokesperson Nigel Cooper writes: ‘We are back once more in the magnificent parish church of Bodmin during its spectacular annual Christmas Tree Festival to present our Christmas concert, which this year features works by no fewer than eight composers from the broadly Russian tradition – taking that to include musicians from Estonia, Ukraine & Georgia.

Modest Mussorgsky

“The first half is devoted to a single work, with richly-varied music by Modest Mussorgsky (1839-1881), but whose words belong to the very un-Russian tradition of the Latin Mass.

“The link between the composer and this Mass of St. Nicholas is the modern British composer/arranger Philip Lane (b.1950), who hit on the idea of selecting a number of pieces by Mussorgsky which were either left unfinished or had been sadly neglected, and building them into the framework of a Mass, which would have a much greater chance of being performed & enjoyed.

Exciting, varied and attractive

“We have found much of this music exciting, varied and attractive, and we hope our performance will contribute to its growing appreciation.

The second half of the concert consists mainly of six pieces for choir – three of them settings of fragments from the Liturgy of the Russian Orthodox Church, a setting (sung in Church Slavonic) of a Russian Ave Maria, a choral song by Tchaikovsky, and the ‘Carol of the Bells’ by a Ukrainian composer.

“In addition to all this we shall be hearing two instrumental pieces – for flute & piano; and for trumpet solo. The choir will also be singing four English carols / Christmas songs, and the audience will, of course, be invited to join in.

An inspirational start to Christmas

“Please come and be with us in this lovely church, and get your 2018 Christmas celebrations off to a truly inspirational start!”

East Cornwall Bach Choir (ECBC)

Saturday December 15 at 7.30 pm in St Petroc’s Church, Bodmin



A Russian Christmas



A Concert of Christmas Music in the Russian Tradition – with English items for choir & audience, featuring



St Nicholas Mass by Modest Mussorgsky, arr. Philip Lane



Paul Comeau (Piano)

Robert Christie (Organ)

Samantha Rowe (Flute & Voice)

Adam Delbridge-Smith (Trumpet & Voice)

Mark Hambly (Percussion)

Musical Director Chris Howarth

Tickets: Bodmin Tourist Office (01028 76616), Liskeard Tourist Information (01579 349148), online www.ecbc.co.uk and from choir members. Adults: £10, Students: £5, Children 12 & under: free

Philip R Buttall