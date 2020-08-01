Abode of Love artists selected in Exmouth

0

Thelma Hulbert Gallery (THG) has selected the 60 local artists, creatives and organisations to complete the final stage of the rejuvenation of a section of the Exmouth seafront, known as the Abode of Love.

Creative journey

Earlier in the month the Exmouth community, including artists and creatives, were asked in a local call out to share how they wanted to shape Exmouth’s creative journey.

A panel including local artist Anna Fitzgerald, designer Gary Cook, Exmouth councillor Joe Whibley, Ruth Gooding (THG) and Harriet Bates (Infusion art café) selected 60 participants from the respondents including artists, performers, musicians, writers and designers.

‘To be continued…’

Over the past few weeks, Exmouth artist Anna Fitzgerald and a team of volunteers and helpers started work on the commission ‘To be continued…’ transforming the Abode of Love with vibrant, coloured pixels.

The successful applicants will now be invited on 5 August 2020 to ‘make their mark’ on one of the pixels of the Abode of Love, pledging their commitment to Exmouth’s creative future.

Dynamic, participatory public art project

This commission paves the way towards a dynamic, participatory public art project planned for 2021 when partners and groups will come together to help shape the site. They will include Exmouth Town Council, East Devon District Council, Exmouth Artists and young people from Exmouth schools and communities groups.

Creative spirit

Councillor Joe Whibley, chair of East Devon’s Arts & Culture Forum and a ward member for Exmouth Town where the project is taking place, said: “Exmouth is a dynamic area with a creative spirit. It is great that the community has embraced this project and I look forward to seeing how it evolves alongside lots of exciting developments happening on the seafront”.

‘To be continued’ Abode of Love

Creative community

Ruth THG Curator explained: “We have had so much interest in this project. This year we are really excited to present a snapshot of the creative community in Exmouth and look forward to seeing how the project develops next year working with local communities and celebrating Exmouth.”

Anna Fitzgerald said: “Exmouth has many brilliant artists and creatives and it is great to have this opportunity to work together building and strengthening our creative networks.”

THG and Anna Fitzgerald are inviting Exmouth residents to visit the Abode of Love on 8 August 2020 to see the results of the new commission.

Top image: Volunteers at Abode of Love