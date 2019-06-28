All the latest Early Music news for the South West

Early-Music aficionado, Jasper Solomon, lists the various concerts and events taking place in the area over the next few months.
July
Tuesday 8th at 7.30pm – St. Michael’s Church, Somerton, Somerset.
A concert of medieval music by Woodwose:-
Katy Marchant – bagpipes, recorder, shawm; Steve Tyler – hurdy gurdy, gothic harp, cittern;
Katherine Christie Evans – voice; Ricardo de Noronha – percussion, fujara
Music from 13th/14th centuries along with a few of the band’s own compositions.
Tickets: Early bird £10, standard £11, on the door £12 http://www.somertonartsfestival.co.uk/?page_id=3510 or 07928 508700.
From 27th onwards – The Great Hall, Dartington
Dartington Summer School concerts
https://www.dartington.org/whats-on/summer-school-concerts
Saturday 27 at 7pm – Wells Cathedral
Somerset Chamber Choir cond.: Richard Lang with The Musical and Amicable Society (baroque chamber orchestra).
James Gilchrist (tenor) Evangelist; Sophie Gallagher (sop.); Hamish McClaren (countertenor); Rory Carver (tenor); Geoff Williams (baritone); Niall Anderson (bass).
Bach: St. John Passion BWV 245
Tickets: reserved £25 & £22, unreserved £16 & £10, half-price students & children, from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/venueplan/OCkJRhtScxaz phone 01749 672773 and at the door until sold out.
Wednesday 31 at 7.30pm – Tavistock Parish Church
Exon Singers
Tota Pulchra Es
Gorgeous Renaissance polyphony – Byrd’s 5-part Mass and motets by Sheppard, Tallis and Taverner.
Tickets £12 from Bookstop, 3 Market Street, Tavistock 01822 617244 (Monday-Saturday 0900-1730) or from tickets@exonsingers.org.uk
August
The Great Hall, Dartington
Dartington Summer School concerts
https://www.dartington.org/whats-on/summer-school-concerts
Saturday 31 at 1pm – Bovey Tracey Baptist Church, Bovey Tracey TQ13 9HT
Meridianum Ensemble
Music from the Middle East, Portugal and beyond with Arabic oud, Middle Eastern percussion, Persian santur, Swedish nyckelharpa, hurdy gurdy & cittern. This is a one-hour programme without interval.
Tickets £10 (under 18s £5) online ticket source.
This is a Nourish Festival event
September
Saturday 21 at 7.30pm – St. Mary’s Church, High Street, Totnes
Ensemble Hersperi
The Pheasant’s Eye
18th century Scotland through timeless folk tunes and infectious dance rhythms in a programme based on Scottish Baroque music from Scottish-born composers such as James Oswald and William McGibbon. The group is joined by Scottish dancer Kathleen Gilbert.
Tickets in advance £13 (under 18s £5) from Dartington Box office 01803 847070 on line at box office dartington or on the door at £14/£5.
This is a Totnes Early Music Society concert.
Philip R Buttall
top image: Ensemble Hesperi
