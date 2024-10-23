An Encyclopedia of Patriarchy (incomplete) | B of Briz is sharp, searing and insightful

An Encyclopedia of Patriarchy (incomplete), the new album from B of Briz, takes issues that inhibit sexual equality and pins them into your brain with thumb-tack precision and force. The album is a noticeboard of misogyny and, thankfully, something you can refer back to, for whenever you are in doubt. It eye-opens, it explains, it creates the eloquent weight of precision to prise open even shell-clammed minds.

And it’s an eloquence that leans into philosophy, unpicking the uncomfortable and familiar… and uncomfortably familiar. B provides words to fit the feelings that range from the icky to the exploited, from the pigheaded mansplaining to the calculated abuse and rape.

Expose

B of Briz is an alt hip hop, jazz, sincerity, feminist masked rapper and producer from Bristol. The mask highlights an every-woman universality to the words, which expose everyday sexism. With a PhD in philosophy, B leans into that deeper understanding to unearth and expose the weak failure of sexist positions.

In the background, the sound of jazzy toy pianos make way for sharp, crashing beats, moving from gentle to chaotic, from angelic to angry, playing with preconceived perceptions while the words cut through the spaghetti of sexist thought-clutter.

Unmeshing

Master Debater sets out the store. Prising eyes open, unmeshing meshed-up minds, coolly refined unnerving beats pervade as it picks apart the brain fug of misogynistic ‘thinking’. It drips with irony, and drops a reference to cognitive bias. Yup, this is the ideal opener. And the title, a reference to mental onanism, is also a cheeky nod to one of B’s former teachers’ surname, Bates (obvs).

That package of bias is picked up in Ruminant Julius Caesar, with off-footing intensity. It’s inspired by scientists who impose their notions of masculinity onto deer.

A rhyme of the now

The Man at the Party was the first single from the album and charts one of ‘those’ conversations, with someone ‘colonial in his arrogance’. Car Crash Boy feigns a bad experience into depth and empathy. Playfully and sinisterly, Johnny So Long At The Fair takes the nursery rhyme mentality into a rhyme of the now.

With Bad Date, you can’t help but lament for B of Briz’s experiences. “Is it really so awful out there?” you ask, and your own silent nod is an answer. Nice Guy explodes what pretends to be chivalry into out-dated (if it ever was in date) thinking.

The world of being a ‘player’ is ripped up and rapped off in Effboy. Down the Rabbithole lures you in with lamenting cello before a dark tale of insidious abuse. The delicate keys and cello lead in with A Very Twenty-first Century Family Annihilator, a story that slides into despicable violence.

Sorrow and support

Let Yourself Cry takes a cooler look at the impact of Patriarchy. It’s embracing and warm, with a dulled sorrow and support. The swirly sharpness returns in Hates You Too, where again there’s the duality of smooth piano and synth beats. The album ends with You Do You, an evocative call to basically mind your own beeswax. Or you could do a ‘you’ that is informed by all that B of Briz has to share.

An Encyclopedia of Patriarchy (incomplete) is both bleak and rich, beating a mind-medicine to drink down in spoonfuls, gulps or gallons. Add it to your listening cycle. It will make you angry and sad and sonically informed.

<a href="https://bofbriz.bandcamp.com/album/an-encyclopedia-of-patriarchy-incomplete">An Encyclopedia of Patriarchy (incomplete) by B of Briz</a>

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top image: B of Briz. Courtesy of Inshot Media

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