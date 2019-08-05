Art-duo Marie-Pier Tremblay and Julian Prolman: Ascension

0

In Palm Springs, and why wouldn’t you be? You’ve got a chance to get along to Ascension, a hot, hot, hot, new collection from art duo Marie-Pier Tremblay and Julian Prolman. It has been proclaimed as Andy Warhol 2.0

House of Orion, has announced the Palm Springs debut of Ascension, a collection created by art-duo Marie-Pier Tremblay and Julian Prolman which will be on display from August 12 – August 20.

Ascension along with two other collections from Tremblay and Prolman – Fall From Grace and The Butterfly Series – will first show on Monday, August 12 that the Rubine Red Gallery located 668 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs.

The collections will be featured in the gallery throughout the week, with limited prints for sale.

Rubine Red

The Ascension debut party to celebrate the artists, (who will be present), will take place at the Rubine Red Gallery on Friday August 17 from 6pm-12pm. The public are welcome.

“Rubine Red is thrilled to show LA artists, House of Orion and their unique blend of old and new technique in a fun Palm Springs style of Pop Art!” Jason Howard, owner of the Rubine Red Gallery, told ArtsCulture.

Warhol 2.0

“Its soul stirring art best described as Warhol 2.0 on a holy ayahuasca journey.”

Marie-Pier Tremblay and Julian Prolman utilize sacred geometrical symbols and diverse range of materials such as diamond dust from Lemurian quartz crystals, malachite and other energetic healing stones to create additional dimensions to the art, enhancing the vibrational frequency that the art generates.

House of Orion

House of Orion is L.A.’s newest art-house showcases original works from both classically trained and other-world inspired artists. Art House of Orion uses the power of art to transcend earthly boundaries by promoting provocative, supernatural imagery and spiritually centered, mystical art by uncommon, other-world inspired artists.

Marie-Pier Tremblay

Marie-Pier Tremblay is from Montreal and of Moroccan heritage. Marie-Pier is a polymathic creative with a diverse artistic repertoire that includes; poetry, drawing, photography, modeling, art direction and visual storytelling. Marie-Pier’s creations purposely express primal emotions through wondrous, nature based imagery to activate humankind’s repressed common desire to escape the illusion of the physical world.

Julian Prolman

Julian Prolman is a social-entrepreneur from San Francisco and of Moroccan heritage. From an early age, Julian has been involved in various aspects of the music industry from creative to concert production. Julian studied fine art and fashion along with marketing and communications in London. In 2012 Julian established Eco Fashion House, Ministry of Tomorrow, with the company’s flagship, luxury, vegan bag and accessory factory located in Nairobi, Kenya. Julian co-founded House of Orion with his beloved and partner Marie-Pier Tremblay. He is a photographer, artist and art director who manages the production and promotion of the gallery events.