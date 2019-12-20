Art plus purpose: new public art to inspire climate action

0

During the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) conference — COP 25 — in Madrid, Spain, NYC-based Greenpoint Innovations (GPI) teamed up with Barcelona-based artist Jorge Rodriguez-Gerada to create two new street art pieces for the first international activation of GPI’s ‘art plus purpose’ series, GreenPoint EARTH.

Nature, people, and climate

The mission of GreenPoint EARTH is to leverage the incredible power of public art to inspire climate action with positive messages about the interconnected themes of nature, people, and climate.

Social and ecological commentary

Curated by global climate sustainability expert and founder of GPI, Stephen Donofrio, artist Gerada was perfectly suited for this project. He has since the 1990’s in NYC been producing works with a social and ecological commentary, and is most well-known for his pioneering ‘Terrestrial Series.”

Completed for COP 25 with support from local and global organizations including the City and Community of Madrid, UNFCCC, National Wildlife Federation International, Arbor Day Foundation, and Forest Trends, the wall host for the murals is the Occupational Center in Lineal City, a center for people with learning disabilities. Naturally aligned with the goals of GreenPoint EARTH, this freely offered facility is dedicated to helping people in the development of professional, personal and social skills.

This display of the climate crisis through the beauty of nature and its people emerges after 14 days of the longest UN annual climate conference, during which the world’s highest level of world governments failed to make the political progress needed with even the UN Secretary-General António Guterres officially stating “I am disappointed with the results of #COP25.”

Not willing to wait

Symbolically, this project represents how the people of the world are no longer willing to wait for the top to take the decisive action required to set our economies on the sustainable pathway needed to ensure the long-term health of Planet Earth. Fridays for Future has proven this, with millions of youth and adults rising up to take a stand against climate change.

Visit www.greenpoint.earth for ideas for how you can get involved in climate solutions by planting trees with Arbor Day’s Team Trees, purchasing art by Gerada, and donating to Greenpoint EARTH.

Featured in one of the murals is a portrait of Hilda Pérez, a leader of the Indigenous Ashaninka Community located in Peru.

The team chose to feature indigenous people as they occupy 25-50 percent of the Earth’s land and the direct result of their stewardship keeps 51 GT of CO2 from being emitted into the atmosphere, a huge contribution to avoid and revert climate change.

Art plus purpose

Notably, each of the feathers that make up the headdress she is wearing represents each of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. She is also the Vice President of the National Organization of Andean and Amazonian Indigenous Women of Peru (ONAMIAP). ONAMIAP was founded on November 25, 2009, the International Day Against Violence against Women, as a result of a long process of formation, debate and articulation between sisters from different regions.

Stephen Donofrio, curator and founder of GIP and Green Point Earth, and artist Jorge Rodriguez-Gerada. courtesy of Fer Alcalá (Instagram: @feralcala).

The second mural, ‘Forest Focus,’ is an eye of Planet Earth, with the Amazon rainforest as the pupil and Chile clearly visible as a homage to the official COP 25 host country. The mural shines a light on the opportunity in addressing natural forest loss as pathway to climate stability, habitat conservation, and ecosystems preservation.

Top image: Forest Focus courtesy of Fer Alcalá (Instagram: @feralcala).