Artizan Collective challenging perceptions in Torbay

Torbay’s newest art space is challenging perceptions of the Torquay high street as it welcomes a spectrum of South Devon’s art elites to exhibit.

Autumn Showcase

The Autumn Showcase hosted at the new Artizan Collective Gallery on Fleet Walk hosts work from seven professional South West artists including internationally award-winning digital artists, guild members and academicians.

Artizan Collective CIC

The space was first opened as a pop-up arts venue in 2018 but has since been taken on by Artizan Collective CIC on a long-term basis with a remit to engage communities in the area’s growing cultural scene. Officially opening in September, the collective was successful in bringing the prestigious Devon Open Studios Launch event to the English Riviera, an annual event which marks the start of the popular Devon-wide art studio trail.

Workshops and performances

With the support of local partners, Artizan Collective CIC is planning a range of activity offering opportunities to local artists, families, older generations and isolated individuals, including workshops, performances and interest groups focused around the Bay’s cultural offer.

Year-round exhibition programme

With the Collective’s background in visual art shows, this activity will be set against the backdrop of a year-round exhibition programme to include guest showcases from leading sector organisations such as the South West Collective of Photographers, as well as seasonal open, themed and community exhibitions.

Unique high street venue

“We’re embracing the opportunity to bring a very unique venue to the high street,” Jacob Brandon, Artizan Collective CIC, told ArtsCulture.

“There’s a huge amount of potential at the large premises with scope to reach broad and diverse audiences that are often difficult to connect with in Torbay.

Impact on communities

“It’s great to be here, but we’re going to be relying on collaboration from other partners to make sure the space reaches its full potential to have an impact on local communities. We’re open to hearing ideas from anyone who wants to bring them to us.”

Pop up atmosphere

The Autumn Showcase, which runs until November 16, will offer audiences the chance to explore work from internationally recognised artists in an accessible way, with the space maintaining its previous “pop-up” atmosphere to break down the barriers associated with the traditional spaces works of this nature would usually be found.

Exhibitors include award winning photographic artist Kirsteen Titchener and South West Academician Martin Dutton, who exhibit alongside leading contemporary artists Jo West, Susan Cavaliere and FG Davis.

Exclusive collections

In addition, two exclusive collections are also on show for the period. The first represents one of the largest showcases of Royal Institute of Painters in Water Colours member, Richard Slater, a rare South West talent who over an extensive career established his exceptional technical ability. Recent successful exhibitions both locally, in the Mall Galleries London, as well as RI, RA and RWA have affirmed him as a favourite for collectors. The second is of the late Arthur Homeshaw RWA, and brings together the broadest collection of his masterful and increasingly rare linocuts to date.

The exhibition is being hosted at the Artizan Collective Gallery, Fleet Walk and runs until 16 November.



There will be an opportunity to meet some of the artists taking part on the evening of 14 November, 6-8pm. For more information visit art-hub.co.uk/autumn19.