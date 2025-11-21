Baking Day | Jackie Conn deftly delivers deep memories

Warmth, comfort, hard worn truth and home-spun stories dust the songs in Baking Day, the new album from Jackie Conn. There’s a lightness of touch that deftly delivers deep memories.

Try as you might, you will be joining in the poignant title track, Baking Day. You will treasure, Jackie’s memories of Sundays spent with her mother preparing the roast dinner and a variety of delectable baked goods – a vivid and joyful homage to home, tradition and love.

Her true voice

Jackie spent a lifetime following her calling of singing: from the backyard of her terraced house as a child before finding her true songwriting voice later in life through workshops and retreats. It was during one such retreat that she collaborated with acclaimed songwriter Boo Hewerdine, who recognised the emotive power of her family-inspired storytelling.

And you can welcome into your life a new flying favourite. Uncle Arthur’s Skylark sweeps with a straight-forward and shared honesty that opens up the beauty of the natural world to everyone.

Musical family photo album

The collection could be described as the Jackie’s musical family photo album; Baking Day encapsulates several lifetimes in song. Jackie grew up in the 1960s in Horden, a mining village on the Durham coast, but the stories begin much earlier – with her great-grandfather Richard Conn, born in 1832, who began work as a coal miner at just nine years old.

Award-winning fingerstyle guitarist Chris Cleverley lends his exquisite playing to several tracks on the album, bringing a dreamlike accompaniment to allow Jackie’s voice to really take flight as she soars through the decades in song.

Escape

The track Make Believe Mondays departs from folk, bringing in jazz pianist David O’Brien playing a stride style to evoke the lively spirit of Monday night dances in this Northern colliery town. “All the women in my family – my mam, aunties, cousins – loved to dance,” Jackie shares. “This song is especially inspired by one cousin who never missed a Monday night. It was her escape, her only outlet for fun.”

Shaped by war and duty

In Gamekeeper’s Lad, Jackie imagines the life of her grandfather, who served as a mounted policeman in WW1 after working as a groom at Fetteresso Castle on Scotland’s east coast – this is the portrait of a man shaped by war and duty.

Richard’s Song bears the weight of a life at work.

Ghosts of Christmas Past is an album highlight—already a live favourite and receiving early radio play. Rich with nostalgia and melancholy, the song offers solace for anyone who finds the festive season emotionally complex. Jackie lost her father at a very young age one December, and she delivers this lyric with the kind of sensitivity it takes a lifetime to discover.

Gentle yet powerful

The record closes with a nod to the future with Let Your Light Shine, a gentle yet powerful blessing to the young children of Jackie’s goddaughters – a hopeful prayer for peace in uncertain times.

Produced by acclaimed artist Dan Whitehouse and recorded largely in Jackie’s own living room, Baking Day is a generous gift to music lovers and a truly homespun offering. These are soul-stirring songs delivered with honesty, warmth.

On Baking Day, Jackie Conn is sharing her family history in song and delivering it with a refreshing and connecting sincerity.

Baking Day by Jackie Conn is out on 21 November. Check her Soundcloud for a listen.

top image: Jackie Conn. Courtesy of Joe McBurnie

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