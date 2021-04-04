Beans on Toast | out of the lockdown cocoon and on the road

0

The last time we covered Beans on Toast he was in the midst of one tour, and getting ready for another straight after. So it’s with a sense of relief that we’re able to share that he’ll be hitting the road between 2 – 18 December.

Beans – that’s Mr Toast, to you – will be taking in 15 dates altogether. Beans will be making a beeline for some of the UK’s finest live haunts in Cambridge, Colchester, Bath, Exeter, Reading, Stoke, Liverpool, Leicester and beyond.

Songs, stories, laughing, drinking, thinking and celebrating

A veteran of the road he can’t wait to crawl out of the lockdown cocoon and get back to doing what he loves. At his 2021 shows, expect songs, stories, laughing, drinking, thinking and celebrating.

Singing simple songs about complicated subjects, Beans on Toast has established himself as an accomplished songwriter and an unmissable live performer.

Annual albums

Having released an album every year since 2009, Beans went one better in 2020 with the release of two new records: ‘Knee Deep in Nostalgia’ (produced by Frank Turner) and ‘The Unforeseeable Future’. Always writing, recording and touring (when he can), expect new material and further exciting announcements very soon…

BEANS ON TOAST – DECEMBER 2021 LIVE SHOWS



2nd – Cambridge – Storey’s Field Centre

3rd – Colchester – Three Wise Monkeys

4th – Guildford Boileroom5th – Bedford – Esquires

8th – Tunbridge Wells – Forum

9th – Bath – Moles10th – Truro – The Old Bakery

11th – Plymouth The Junction

12th – Exeter The Phoenix

13th – Stroud Prince Albert

14th – Reading Face Bar

15th – Derby The Venue

16th – Stoke on Trent – Sugarmill

17th – Liverpool Phase One

18th – Leicester Soundhouse



TICKETS ON SALE NOW



For tickets and full list of upcoming live fixtures, head to: https://beansontoastmusic.com/live-shows/