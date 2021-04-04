Beans on Toast | out of the lockdown cocoon and on the road

The last time we covered Beans on Toast he was in the midst of one tour, and getting ready for another straight after. So it’s with a sense of relief that we’re able to share that he’ll be hitting the road between 2 – 18 December.
Beans – that’s Mr Toast, to you – will be taking in 15 dates altogether. Beans will be making a beeline for some of the UK’s finest live haunts in Cambridge, Colchester, Bath, Exeter, Reading, Stoke, Liverpool, Leicester and beyond.
Songs, stories, laughing, drinking, thinking and celebrating
A veteran of the road he can’t wait to crawl out of the lockdown cocoon and get back to doing what he loves. At his 2021 shows, expect songs, stories, laughing, drinking, thinking and celebrating.
Singing simple songs about complicated subjects, Beans on Toast has established himself as an accomplished songwriter and an unmissable live performer.
Annual albums
Having released an album every year since 2009, Beans went one better in 2020 with the release of two new records: ‘Knee Deep in Nostalgia’ (produced by Frank Turner) and ‘The Unforeseeable Future’. Always writing, recording and touring (when he can), expect new material and further exciting announcements very soon…
BEANS ON TOAST – DECEMBER 2021 LIVE SHOWS
2nd – Cambridge – Storey’s Field Centre
3rd – Colchester – Three Wise Monkeys
4th – Guildford Boileroom5th – Bedford – Esquires
8th – Tunbridge Wells – Forum
9th – Bath – Moles10th – Truro – The Old Bakery
11th – Plymouth The Junction
12th – Exeter The Phoenix
13th – Stroud Prince Albert
14th – Reading Face Bar
15th – Derby The Venue
16th – Stoke on Trent – Sugarmill
17th – Liverpool Phase One
18th – Leicester Soundhouse
TICKETS ON SALE NOW
For tickets and full list of upcoming live fixtures, head to: https://beansontoastmusic.com/live-shows/
