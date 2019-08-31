If nothing else, Beans on Toast (aka Jay McAllister) lives one of those rock-star lifestyles that others aspire to. Not only is he sage-like with his new album The Inevitable Train Wreck. But he also has a now not-so-new shower curtain and an ice cream scoop, if what he tells Alexa is to be believed.
And why wouldn’t you believe it. The forthright honesty and charm of Beans (that’s Mr Toast, to you), is such an endearing quality that you keep coming back to be enchanted for more. That could explain why The Inevitable Train Wreck is his 11th album.
There is always a buzz around Beans on Toast activity and his popularity as a festival and live performer has ensured that the cult status is starting to edge a little closer to the full-on limelight.
The The Inevitable Train Wreck promises to be “a rock’n’roll album about our dying planet”. But so far Beans is keeping tight lipped on exactly what that entails.
We have been assured though, that the new release from the Essex folk hero will find him searching for hope and change in what may be Earth’s darkest hour.
The only problem is the new album and tour can’t come quick enough. The world might not last that long… and we’re impatient (in that hop from foot to foot kinda way).
The 25-date tour is throughout the UK and spans the new year, starting in December and ending in February – with a gig at the Junction in Plymouth on December 6.
The Inevitable Train Wreck’ will be released on 1 December 2019, via BOTMusic.
Get tickets from the Beans on Toast website and follow all the socials you can carry. Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Dates below
BEANS ON TOAST: ‘THE INEVITABLE TRAIN WRECK TOUR’
DECEMBER 2019
04 – READING Face Bar
05 – GLASTONBURY Boca Bar
06 – PLYMOUTH Junction
07 – SWANSEA Garage
08 – STROUD Prince Albert
10 – GUILDFORD Boileroom
11 – CAMBRIDGE Portland Arms
12 – DERBY Venue
13 – NORWICH Arts Centre
14 – BEDFORD Esquires
18 – SHEFFIELD Leadmill (steel stage)
19 – STOKE Sugarmill
20 – LIVERPOOL Phase One
21 – COLCHESTER Three Wise Monkeys
JANUARY 2020
31 – BRIGHTON The Haunt
FEBRUARY 2020
01 – BRISTOL Trinity Center
05 – SOUTHAMPTON The Loft
06 – CARDIFF The Globe
07 – LEEDS Brudenell Social Club
08 – BIRMINGHAM Castle & Falcon
09 – NOTTINGHAM Bodega
12 – NEWCASTLE Tyne Bank Brewery
13 – EDINBURGH Old Dr Bells Baths
14 – MANCHESTER Gorilla
15 – LONDON Dome
