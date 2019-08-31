0

If nothing else, Beans on Toast (aka Jay McAllister) lives one of those rock-star lifestyles that others aspire to. Not only is he sage-like with his new album The Inevitable Train Wreck. But he also has a now not-so-new shower curtain and an ice cream scoop, if what he tells Alexa is to be believed.

And why wouldn’t you believe it. The forthright honesty and charm of Beans (that’s Mr Toast, to you), is such an endearing quality that you keep coming back to be enchanted for more. That could explain why The Inevitable Train Wreck is his 11th album.

There is always a buzz around Beans on Toast activity and his popularity as a festival and live performer has ensured that the cult status is starting to edge a little closer to the full-on limelight.

The The Inevitable Train Wreck promises to be “a rock’n’roll album about our dying planet”. But so far Beans is keeping tight lipped on exactly what that entails.

We have been assured though, that the new release from the Essex folk hero will find him searching for hope and change in what may be Earth’s darkest hour.

The only problem is the new album and tour can’t come quick enough. The world might not last that long… and we’re impatient (in that hop from foot to foot kinda way).

The 25-date tour is throughout the UK and spans the new year, starting in December and ending in February – with a gig at the Junction in Plymouth on December 6.

The Inevitable Train Wreck’ will be released on 1 December 2019, via BOTMusic.

Dates below

BEANS ON TOAST: ‘THE INEVITABLE TRAIN WRECK TOUR’

DECEMBER 2019

04 – READING Face Bar

05 – GLASTONBURY Boca Bar

06 – PLYMOUTH Junction

07 – SWANSEA Garage

08 – STROUD Prince Albert

10 – GUILDFORD Boileroom

11 – CAMBRIDGE Portland Arms

12 – DERBY Venue

13 – NORWICH Arts Centre

14 – BEDFORD Esquires

18 – SHEFFIELD Leadmill (steel stage)

19 – STOKE Sugarmill

20 – LIVERPOOL Phase One

21 – COLCHESTER Three Wise Monkeys

JANUARY 2020

31 – BRIGHTON The Haunt

FEBRUARY 2020

01 – BRISTOL Trinity Center

05 – SOUTHAMPTON The Loft

06 – CARDIFF The Globe

07 – LEEDS Brudenell Social Club

08 – BIRMINGHAM Castle & Falcon

09 – NOTTINGHAM Bodega

12 – NEWCASTLE Tyne Bank Brewery

13 – EDINBURGH Old Dr Bells Baths

14 – MANCHESTER Gorilla

15 – LONDON Dome