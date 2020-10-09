‘Beauty and vibrancy’ / Benjamin Lintell at Venice Glass Week

0

Plymouth College of Art alumni Benjamin Lintell, who graduated from Plymouth College of Art in 2017, has featured in an exhibition during the annual Venice Glass Week, held in September across the city of Venice, Italy.

Out of the furnace

With over 180 events taking place around Venice, Murano, Mestre and online, Venice Glass Week is a prestigious festival celebrating and showcasing the use of glass and other similar materials, bringing glassmaking out of the furnace and into the heart of Venice to meet the city’s residents and visitors during the nine day celebration.

Benjamin Lintell and his pieces at Venice Glass Week

Benjamin studied at Coombe Dean School until 2014 before attending Plymouth College of Art to begin his undergraduate degree in BA (Hons) 3D Design Crafts (named BA (Hons) Contemporary Craft at the time).

Benjamin said: “I applied to exhibit in the event’s Under 35 Hub back in July, which is a host of installations by artists aged 35 or under. I was one of only 12 artists selected from over 300 international applicants.

Aegean series

“I submitted three pieces of work from my Aegean series, which looks to capture the vibrancy of some of the most important places in my life. They combine lots of different techniques, such as Murrini and Encalmo, that have their roots in Venice itself, so it felt appropriate to choose those pieces for my submission.

Fierce

“The exhibit was fantastic, the standard of the work was extremely high in all of the exhibitions, so it was an honour to be recognized amongst such fierce competition. The island itself has such a huge presence and rich history in glass, so to be involved was a privilege as well as a very grand experience!”

This isn’t the first time that Benjamin has featured in Italy for his glass making. Earlier in the year, Benjamin was selected to exhibit at the Milano Vetro 35, a celebration of up-and-coming talent in the glass industry, based in Milan. The bi-annual event invites artists under the age of 35 to submit their work for the chance to show at The Museums of the Sforza Castle in Milan, a prestigious 15th century castle that has been home of one of the broadest, most complete and updated collections of artistic glass in Italy since 1900. Ben was chosen as one of 25 young artists out of over 650 entrants worldwide.

International recognition

Benjamin said: “I’m always looking for opportunities to progress as an artist. I believe it’s important to keep pushing to gain international recognition wherever possible. I just want to keep making bigger and better pieces, and for the next chapter of my career, I will be pursuing making new work in Italy.”

Benjamin also recently finished an exhibition at the Byre Gallery in South East Cornwall, as part of their summer show ‘A Change of Scene’, collecting paintings, glass, jewellery and ceramics created by makers from across the UK.

Beauty and vibrancy

Ben said: “I strive to capture beauty and vibrancy in my work. Taking ideas from the natural world around me, I translate them into glass, collaborating with the material to capture that moment in time. There are some artists I admire, such as Jeremy Maxwell Wintrebert and Nancy Callen, but as a glassblower, my biggest inspiration is the glass itself.”

Saturday Arts Clubs

Benjamin Lintell started his creative journey with Plymouth College of Art back in 2010 when he began attending the Saturday Arts Clubs. Young Arts at Plymouth College of Art bridges the gap in arts provision for young people created by increasingly limited access to creative activity in schools, with a range of October 2020 half-term activities recently announced and open for bookings.

You can find more of Benjamin’s work on his website benjaminlintell.com or follow him for regular updates on Instagram at www.instagram.com/blintell.

top image: One of Benjamin’s pieces from his series ‘Aegean’