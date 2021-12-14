Bodies in Space holds a MIRROR to social & political change

0

Bodies in Space, a group exhibition of figurative painting and drawing, has opened in MIRROR at Plymouth College of Art. Curator Ben Borthwick hosted a tour and drinks reception on the opening night, with opportunities for visitors to meet artists Flo Brooks, Nicola Bealing and Nick Jenson.

Running until 26 February 2022, Bodies in Space presents work by artists using the figure in painting and drawing to question and understand how we occupy, move through and negotiate the public and private spaces of daily life. The exhibition also reflects how figurative painting and drawing becomes more visible at times of wider social and political change.

The free exhibition features work by Nicola Bealing, Flo Brooks, Andrea Buettner, Andrew Pierre Hart, Nick Jensen, Claudette Johnson, Joy Labinjo and Bruno Pacheco.

Curator of ‘Bodies in Space’ Ben Borthwick

Independent Curator Ben Borthwick is Head of Creative Programme at KARST. He combines working internationally with grass roots artist development and community engagement in Plymouth. He was previously Artistic Director of Plymouth Arts Centre, CEO of Artes Mundi and Assistant Curator at Tate Modern.

Curator for MIRROR, Hannah Rose

Speaking at the opening event, Ben said: “Bodies in Space is an exhibition of work created by artists who are working with the human figure. Not all bodies are treated equally and not all bodies are equally represented, whether politically, legally or pictorially. The exhibition draws out the ways that some artists are addressing much wider social and political issues and inequalities through their work. Bodies in Space is firmly anchored in some of the big questions and themes of society right now. As such, I hope that visitors to the show will see and think about how the artworks engage with those contemporary themes.”

Artist and Curator for MIRROR, Hannah Rose, said: “We are thrilled to present work by these fantastic artists and to see so many people respond with such excitement and interest to the work. It’s really important that we bring other curatorial voices into MIRROR who can offer new insights, perspectives and knowledge. I am looking forward to building on this more in the coming years, for example through a new show in development with Lorna Rose and Ella S. Mills, who designed and led the Spaces to Speak project.”

‘Bodies in Space’ runs in MIRROR at Plymouth College of Art until 26 February 2022. For times, check out the MIRROR site.

