Chris Elsden’s South Hams coastline captured in Kingsbridge

Some of the most striking stretches of the South Hams coastline are captures in Chris Elsden’s Craggy Cliffs and Sunny Coves exhibition at Harbour House, Kingsbridge.

The oil paints take on the effects of changing light, or and conjure up fast approaching storms or settle amidst the sunny beauty of a tranquil bay on a summer’s day.

Chris has been painting for over 40 years, and he was first enticed when he encountered a new, exotic location.

“I spent my early childhood in Devon and first started painting when I moved to Singapore in the 60s,” says Chris.

“The Island of Singapore was a very stimulating environment and provided subject matter on every street corner. It was an exciting place and a real privilege to live there.”

After studying at Guildford School of Art he spent much of his career in the design and marketing industry.

Now living in Devon and painting from his studio overlooking Start Bay, his seascapes and paintings of dramatic cliffs and sheltered bays could be described as impressionistic.

Chris Elsden at Start Point

“I paint on location and from my studio,” says Chris, “And am just a 10 minute walk down the hill to the beach at Torcross.”

Craggy Cliffs and Sunny Coves opens at Harbour House in Kingsbridge on Tuesday 11 December. Opening times will be 10am-5pm until the close of the show on Sunday 16 December. Admission is free.

top image: Chris Elsden, Blackpool Sands.