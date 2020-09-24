Clarity and depth / My Heart, debut single by Valeria Pozzo

0

My Heart, the debut single from Valeria Pozzo talks to all those who have ever been quite, scared or on their own. And she does it in such an intricately layered and powerfully senstive way way that you can’t help but gain strength and succour just from listening.

The track was written, recorded and produced by Valeria during lockdown.

This mellow, introspective ballad is a song about self-love; it’s about digging deeper and finding clarity by spending time alone.

“I was very inspired when I wrote My Heart,” Valeria told ArtsCulture. “It poured out of me so quickly. As weird and lonely as this time has been, it’s also helped me see things more lucidly. For me, it was an opportunity to move away from the hectic pace of city life and to be more in touch with myself.”

Layered

As a multi-instrumentalist Valeria played all the instruments featured in the track including guitars, charango, bandora andina, violin, viola, bass synth and electric bass. The wide array of instruments, layered harmonies and strings accompany Valeria’s soothing voice to add a warm and comforting quality to this pop-folk song.

The new video landed on September 24 (that’s today), which reinforces the deceptive simplicity. It was shot socially distanced, at Valeria’s home in London.

Intimacy

“With this video, I wanted to convey the message of the song and to capture the intimate and reflective quality of the music,” said Valeria Pozzo. “I wanted it to be simple, but emotionally charged.”

The video mirrors what lockdown was for her and the writing process of My Heart.

“Lockdown was a lonely time. I found comfort mostly by playing the different instruments I’m lucky to have in this house and by getting lost in the creative process,” said Valeria.

Curiosity

Over the years, Valeria’s boundless musical curiosity led her to perform with artists spanning a spectrum of styles such as Rhys Lewis, Jazz Jamaica All Stars, ESKA, Neil Cowley, Antonio Forcione, Robert Mitchell, and the NU Civilisation Orchestra.

Valeria’s classical background along with her extensive collaborations with these artists seem to perfectly collide and synthesise in her own work. Valeria’s music is not easily pinned down, but rather hovers around pop/folk, indie and jazz.

Personal

Much of Valeria’s writing is directly inspired by her own personal experience, with themes of family, relationships, and distance explored with a deft touch and a heartrending wisdom.

An EP is expected in the coming months.

top image: Valeria Pozzo by Stefano Padoan