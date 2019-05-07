Colourful camaraderie: Porcelain and Paint at Harbour House

0

A story of colourful camaraderie 20 years in the making! That’s what we get from the Porcelain and Paint exhibition of the work of Jane Hagan and Tim Gee, that’s at the South Devon Harbour House Gallery.

The story starts almost 20 years ago when Jane Hagan and Tim Gee met and became friends at Plymouth College of Art.

Over time their creative paths diverging but their use of colour remained an enduring link. Now they are exhibiting their colourful paintings and porcelain vessels together at the Harbour House, Kingsbridge.

Jane told ArtsCulture: “Our exhibition together will illustrate aspects of the journey we undertook all those years ago. Culminating in our current work, Tim’s porcelain will explore texture and colour applied to lidded containers and my canvases are an exploration in abstract expressionism.”

Jane is drawn to water, and as a sailor and scuba instructor she spends a lot of time near, on or in the water, the freedom of movement feeding into her artwork with spontaneity.

She said: “I studied Applied Arts at Plymouth College of Art and Design and made large ceramic sculptures, but with time I have discovered the joy and freedom in the immediacy of acrylic painting.

“For this exhibition I will be showing some earlier works alongside a new direction where I leave the rectangle canvas behind and paint on shaped board in acrylic paints, vibrant, colourful and energetic. Quite simply, I paint as an act of creativity.”

Jane is a Member of the Society of Designer Craftsmen.

Tim Gee said: “In 1996 random chance allowed me to touch clay for the first time, an epiphany that has led to a glorious life of enthusiasm (and penury).”

Tim Gee’s new wheel-thrown porcelain range of enclosed forms with textured exteriors, from very smooth to extremely rugged, each exterior paired with a glossy, coloured interior, is designed specifically to be caressed. Touch and exploration are vital to the appreciation of Tim’s work.

Jane Hagan, No 15, 100 x 80 cm

Affiliations past and present include the Devon Guild of Craftsmen, the Westcountry Potters Association and the Society of Designer Craftsmen.

Porcelain and Paint opens at Harbour House in Kingsbridge on Friday 17 May. Admission is free. Check the website for opening times.