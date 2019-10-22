Cracking | play supports men to talk about mental health

0

Cracking a frank and heartwarming new play about love, loss and parenthood from a father’s perspective has been touring community spaces in the Exeter area this autumn and playing in theatre across the South West.

Tender and relatable

Inspired by interviews with couples who’ve recovered from postnatal illness, Cracking is a tender & deeply relatable look at a relationship under pressure.

Three days into motherhood, Rachel didn’t recognise herself. There was nothing Sam wouldn’t do to keep his family together. Practical and hands on, he stuck with it, held his tongue and eventually Rachel got better. So why are they now sitting on a therapist’s couch tumbling back into the past and Sam in real danger of losing his footing?

The play is written by Exeter-based writer Cally Hayes who was inspired by her own experience of having a family.

Pressure

“As my son has grown up and got older, it’s really hit home to me. The pressure that young people are under, to fit in, navigating friendships, relationships, exam stress, global warming… the list is endless!” Cally told ArtsCulture.

Suicide rates in the UK are at a 16-year high with a 12 percent increase on figures in the last year alone. Men account for three quarters of those deaths and the rates among men under the age of 25 are even worse. So we’re setting out to change that, one art project at a time.

Alright Mate?

The play will be accompanied at every community space performance by the award winning Alright Mate? audio/visual art installation, pizza before each performance and post show talk afterwards (donation only). The creators of the art installation and play are keen to hear from community volunteers who could lend some time to sit with the art installation, and from men who’d like to share their mental health experiences.

Alright Mate? Are also working with various local organisations to help deliver the project.

“Bluebell is delighted to be working with Alright Mate? to shine a light on the mental health and wellbeing of new Dads,” said Bluebell Care, who support family through anxiety and depression as a result of pregnancy and birth about the project.

New dads

“1 in 10 Dads experience difficulties with their mental health surrounding pregnancy and birth or are supporting their partners through this and yet they often feel unable to talk about it or find the support they need.

“At Bluebell we developed our Dads in Mind service to meet these needs for Dads and their families and so we are excited to support both the performance of Cracking at the Rondo theatre and the exhibition of Alright Mate in Bath, as creative ways to engage dads, families, professionals and the public in this important subject with the aim to make sure Dads know that it okay to talk about their mental health and can access the support they need”

The tour runs until the 14 November. Tickets and further information can be found at www.alrightmateproject.com



Exeter Phoenix | 29 & 30 October, 7pm | www.exeterphoenix.org.uk

The Rondo Theatre Bath | 14 November, 7.30pm | www.rondotheatre.co.uk

Tickets and info