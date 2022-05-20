Crowdfunder and Plymouth College of Art match funding

0

Plymouth College of Art has teamed up with Crowdfunder to award creative and digital projects with a share of £15,000 match funding. Through this fund, groups of students, graduates, and organisations across the city of Plymouth and the local area can get up to £3,500 towards a crowdfunding campaign to support their creative and digital ideas.

20 creative and digital people

Crowdfunder and Plymouth College of Art are on the lookout for 20 creative and digital people, organisations, or businesses (including new and self-employed) in Plymouth who need funding to make their ideas a reality. For example, projects could be looking to create their first interactive game, magazine, feature film or virtual art gallery. For the successful groups, this could be a stepping stone to their first professional opportunities and help to launch their professional careers in the city.

Matchfunding

Entrants who successfully fundraise for their projects on Crowdfunder will have the opportunity to receive matchfunding up to a total of £3,500, with all 20 receiving at least £500.

For projects to receive the match funding, they must hit a series of fundraising milestones on Crowdfunder. £10,000 is ring-fenced to ensure all 20 shortlisted projects receive £500 match funding, subject to hitting milestone one. The remaining £5,000 match funding is available on a first come, first served basis to the 20 shortlisted projects, subject to hitting milestones two and three.

Ideas to reality

Ian Hutchinson, Head of Development at Plymouth College of Art, said: “We’ve teamed up with Crowdfunder to help creative people and organisations across the city to successfully fundraise in order to turn their ideas for creative projects and businesses into a reality.

“For creative graduates particularly, this is an opportunity too good to miss. Crowdfunder will be on hand to offer support every step of the way, helping successful applicants to think ambitiously and raise enough money to achieve their goals. Raising the funds to bring your creative vision to life can be one of the hardest parts of starting a new project, but luckily Crowdfunder have a proven track record of helping graduates and creative organisations across the UK to do just that.”

Dawn Bébe, Co-founder and Director of Crowdfunder, said: “We’re delighted to be collaborating with Plymouth College of Art on this exciting opportunity, which could help fund creative digital ideas – and perhaps even create exciting new businesses.

Innovation

“Plymouth has won international awards for its crowdfunding innovation and we’re excited to see how many more creative and digital ideas we can turn into reality. Plymouth College of Art students will be supported every step of the way with coaching and help to crowdfund successfully – all creative and digital ideas are welcome!”

To be in with a chance of winning up to £3,500, entrants must tell Crowdfunder UK about their creative or digital idea in 100 words. Entries to the competition opened on 13 May 2022 and close at midday on 2 June 2022. Find out more about the competition and enter today: https://bit.ly/3kV3rrN Terms and conditions apply.

This activity is part of the iMayflower project and has been supported by The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, who fund the Cultural Development Fund, which is administered by Arts Council England.

iMayflower is delivered in partnership with Creative England, Crowdfunder, Destination Plymouth, Plymouth City Council, Plymouth College of Art, Real Ideas Organisation and the University of Plymouth.