Dancing dogs | Dog Ballet to illuminate Torquay

An illuminated Dog Ballet will light up Torre Abbey Sands after dark on Saturday 9 November.

Cast of dogs

Accompanied by their owners, the cast of dogs will wear light up collars and leads as they run, jump and chase illuminated balls across the beach to create a canine light display. The performance will be accompanied by live music created in response to the joy of the dogs playing on the beach.

The performance is part of Wavelength – Torbay’s three-day celebration of light and sound.

Walk, exercise, play and socialise

The Dog Ballet is being created by theatrical experts Nigel and Louise who have been meeting with local dog walkers and joining the community of people using the beach to walk, exercise, play and socialise.

The sand will be illuminated by theatrical light, and the cast of dogs of all shapes and sizes will enter the beach from different directions, along with their owners.

Live music

The performance will be accompanied by specially composed live music, with improvisation in response to the dogs playing freely on the beach. The music has been created by composer and violinist, Lewis Gibson, who will perform on the night, along with other local musicians. As darkness falls and the lights slowly dim to blackness, an opera singer will perform a haunting aria.

A recorded soundscape will blend the voices of local people telling stories about the sea, and elegies to the place they live and walk their dogs.

Joy of play

Nigel Barrett told ArtsCulture: “We’re going to shine a spotlight on the everyday so that people can see it in a different light and realise how beautiful it is. As the dogs play freely, people watching will see the joy of that play set to the beautiful music created by Lewis Gibson, and there will be a kind of natural choreography.”

A celebration of sound and light

Eyeview’s Wavelength is a celebration of sound and light which aims to illuminate the overlooked and bring people together after dark to enjoy illumination, sound, curiosity and play. Audiences and participants will be able to explore new work by artists and creative technologists, inspired by Torquay’s built and natural heritage.

Other events during Wavelength include:

Live Moon Capture – live images of the moon projected at Torre Abbey

The Illumaphonium – an interactive light and sound installation with 20 towers covered in glowing haloes emitting a soundscape created from local bird song

Open Canvas – a digital animation projected onto the façade of Torre Abbey, using drawings and animations created by local people.

Torbay Culture

Eyeview’s Wavelength programme is commissioned by Torbay Culture as part of Torbay’s Great Place Scheme. It is supported by the National Lottery through Arts Council England and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Wavelength takes place for three nights from Friday 8 to Sunday 10 November, with all events free to attend, and no booking necessary for those who wish to watch.



Dog Ballet takes place between 8pm and 9pm on Saturday 9 November at Torre Abbey Sands. Dog owners wishing to take part in the ‘Dog Ballet’ should book in advance. Full details of how to take part in this and other projects during Wavelength are at eye-view.org.uk/participate and on the Eyeview Programme Facebook page.



More information about other events during Wavelength is available at eye-view.org.uk/wavelength.