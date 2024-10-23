Daylight Sessions | Grown up gigs with younglings welcome

Creative events with kids shouldn’t always mean creative events for kids. (There’s only so much bobbin reeling you can do which can be passed off as an insightful, witty reflection of socio-economic malaise.) Enter the new Daylight Sessions, a series is strictly geared to entertain and engage adults – with babies and children welcome to join in the fun.

Grown-up daytimes gigs

These grown-up daytimes gigs have the adults firmly in their sights. And rather than occupying the younglings, the new Exeter Daytime Sessions are fun fodder for the bigglings.

Accessible

Daylight Sessions are the brainchild of Exeter creative producer Lizzy Humber. The series of daytime events, born from Lizzy’s experience as a parent, include comedy, music, poetry and author talks aimed at adults but welcoming to children. Funding means that tickets are subsidised, helping to keep the events accessible.

Spaces for parents to be entertained

Lizzy said: “As a parent of young children, I missed going to gigs and having conversations with adults that weren’t about whether our babies had slept. I started creating spaces for parents to be entertained and meet new friends, somewhere to go with a partner without having to arrange childcare. I incorporated simple things like having baby changing mats and toys and helped people to feel welcome and supported.

Free from worry

“It doesn’t matter if you arrive late or have to leave halfway through at a Daylight Session, and you don’t have to worry about your child moving around or making noise. It can feel incredibly empowering – I want my spaces to be celebratory and uplifting. Parents are people too!”

Perfect

Emma Forrest, a parent of three, has attended Daylight Sessions with her children. She said: “These events are perfect for anyone who feels stuck at home and has forgotten who they are. Having a small person means that often you’re excluded, but I’ve been given real respect for myself by interacting with Lizzy’s work. I do matter. My children matter and I’m allowed to take up space.”

A space for you

Lizzy said, “Loneliness is a national crisis impacting new parents. Creating spaces to come as a parent, to be yourself and have adult conversation is vital. It’s what the Daylight Sessions are for. If you’re a parent or carer, with or without kids, there’s space for you here.”

Jo Enright is headlining a set of grown-up comedy from 11am to 1pm as part of the Reclaim Festival on 15 November at The Barnfield Theatre, Exeter. From 1pm to 3pm on 11 January at the Exeter Phoenix, stalwarts of the indie, post-punk, alt-rock scene Witching Waves are offering parents the chance to bring the heat at a music gig, with Exeter icons Sounds of the Sirens joining the line up Learn more about the Daylight Sessions and book your tickets

Read an interview with Lizzy Humber on the PRSD

Top image: Daylight Sessions. Courtesy of Emily Appleton Photography

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