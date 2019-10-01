Devon artists capture The Hidden View

0

In all humanity there is an intrinsic urge to explore, to look beyond the next turn in the path. To peer over the edge of the precipice. To gaze beyond to the sky above. We are always in search of new experiences and new places. Luckily for you, Devon artists have captured The Hidden View, and are sharing it at the Artizan Gallery, Torquay.

Gaze, seek and imagine

It’s that desire to gaze, seek and imagine that has perhaps drawn us to landscape art. The scenes are both known and unknown. And they are captured, explored and reflected back to us to discover through the unique perspective of another. Whether works offer a window on new vistas, places unvisited or recall locations which are familiar and evocative, landscape art allows us to satisfy that innate itch to explore.

An itch to explore

In The Hidden View, Artizan Gallery showcases three accomplished Devon artists, whose work will transport visitors. Rosemary Bonney, Ann Chester King and Diana Booth, have come together to show their latest work. Contrasting, harmonising and distinctive styles featuring scenes from Devon are captured in their pursuits on the secluded, wilder and less trodden paths of the area.

Barren and beautiful

Through their shared passion, a harmonious exhibition offers a diverse interpretation of the barren and beautiful moorland and dramatic shorelines that the three explore in their search for The Hidden View.

Devon landscapes

Exhibiting together for the first time, The Hidden View offers a chance to discover these collective works under one roof. Each artist, accomplished in their own right, contributes to a showcase of Devon landscapes. From Rosemary’s studio on the edge of Dartmoor, or Ann’s on the banks of the River Dart, to Diana’s in the South Hams, the exhibition will reveal a wealth of Devon locations.

Fleeting moods

Rosemary was runner up for the Devon Life Landscape Artist of the Year Award in 2018. Passionate about the Dartmoor landscape she is inspired by its wild and spiritual nature of fleeting moods and light changes.

“Colour is important to me,” says Rosemary. “and I enjoy experimenting with new ways of expressing the essence of the landscape with emphasis on colour.”

Wild Sky to Shore by Diana Booth

Vision and energy

After concluding a teaching career, Diana has approached art with renewed vision and energy. Her experimental technique is inspired often by the seclusion of Devon’s coastal regions.

Diana says: “Whether at home or abroad, the effect of constantly changing light on sea and landscapes evokes strong emotions, which I then attempt to express in my art.”

The Other Side by Ann Chester King

A move to Devon 12 years ago influenced a transition in Ann’s work. “I have been moving from the more representative to the more abstract,” she says.

“I will make studies whilst out often in a short time (lurchers tend to be impatient of artistic endeavours)… recording the aspect I am initially drawn to and abstracting what it is I most want it to say and express.”

The exhibition is at Artizan Gallery from 1 – 19 October.

For more information on Artizan Gallery visit www.artizangallery.co.uk. More details on The Hidden View can be found at www.art-hub.co.uk/oct19

top image: Descending Dartmoor Mist by Rosemary Bonney