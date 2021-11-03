Devon Philharmonic Orchestra Autumn Concert

0

On Saturday 20 November Devon Philharmonic Orchestra returns to Exeter Cathedral for its first public concert since March 2020.

Tickets are selling fast with only side aisle seats still available, so advance booking is advised to avoid disappointment!

With a programme featuring Rossini’s Thieving Magpie Overture and Holst’s Planets Suite this promises to be a fabulous evening’s entertainment and a wonderful night to remember.

Side aisle tickets cost £12 (£6 for students and under 16s) and are available from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/t-kjomxm or by linking through from https://www.devonphilharmonicorchestra.co.uk/whatson.

For more information about Devon Philharmonic Orchestra visit the website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Top image: DPO in Exeter Cathedral credit Paula Fernley Photography