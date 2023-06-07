Dizraeli | Animal Noises explores of the mess of human creation

Rapper, songwriter and raconteur Dizraeli is celebrating the publication of his new book Animal Noises with a UK tour.

A collection of lyrics, diary entries, experimental writings and surreal illustrations plucked from the margins of his notebooks, Animal Noises is a searingly honest exploration of the mess of human creation. With each of the books’ pages bursting with life, Dizraeli describes the new work as “a book about letting go of control and perfection, and laying bare the messiness of the creative process of life.”

On the road this summer – calling into Exeter on 14 June – to mark the book’s release, the tour will see Dizraeli strip his craft down to the bare bones, performing works on fatherhood, sex and the end of the world with the ferociously sharp lyricism and sense of the absurd that he has made his trademark — think Dylan Thomas meeting Black Thought at a John Cage concert and you’re halfway there.

After emerging from the creative melting-pot of the Bristol scene over 20 years ago, Dizraeli is an artist who has defied expectations at every turn, forging his own way ever since.

DIZRAELI ‘ANIMAL NOISES’ TOUR DATES 2023

JUNE

14 EXETER Phoenix

20 BOURNEMOUTH The Vault

21 BRISTOL Strange Brew

JULY

03 BRIGHTON Komedia

Tickets available now here.

Dizraeli | Instagram | Facebook

top image: Courtesy of Giulia Spadafora