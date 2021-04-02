Double Elephant Print Workshop | Culture Recovery Fund

0

Double Elephant Print Workshop to receive £24,008 from second round of the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund

Double Elephant Print Workshop is among more than 2,700 recipients to benefit from the latest round of awards from the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund

This award will help Double Elephant to recover from its most challenging year and continue to provide high quality arts activity to our local community.

Double Elephant Print Workshop in Exeter has received a grant of £24,000 from the Government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund to help the organisation recover and reopen.

More than £300 million has been awarded to thousands of cultural organisations across the country including Double Elephant in the latest round of support from the Culture Recovery Fund, the Culture Secretary announced.

Open-access printmaking

Double Elephant provides an open-access printmaking studio, support and resources for emerging and professionals artists, and for our local community, to enable people to thrive creatively.

Printmaking is a truly demographic artform, needing no prior experience or skill. It’s accessible to all people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities. This award will enable Double Elephant to offer new activities to targeted local groups, and to reopen their studio in a safe and sustainable way.

Grants and loans

Over £800 million in grants and loans has already been awarded to support almost 3,800 cinemas, performance venues, museums, heritage sites and other cultural organisations dealing with the immediate challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

Security

Claire Binden, Double Elephant’s business director told ArtsCulture: “This has undoubtedly been the most challenging year in Double Elephant’s 23 year history. We know that our supporters can’t wait for us to get back to offering activities and studio access. This award will give us some security to help us build the organisation back to full strength over the next few months.”

