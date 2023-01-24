Dream Catching Songs | Thomas Truax celebrates a special sort of synergy

Who better to lead the way in experimental music than an inventor, and a musical inventor at that? Which is exactly what American singer-songwriter Thomas Truax is, and he’s on tour taking his new and vibrant 10th album – Dream Catching Songs – on tour.

Thomas Truax will roll up at Exeter Cavern on 28 Jan.

The new album, Dream Catching Songs, has an origin story that is as unique as the performances promise to be.

A special sort of synergy

For Dream Catching Songs, Thomas joined forces with his self-made mechanical drum machine Mother Superior and esteemed drummer Budgie. The trio found a special sort of synergy as they began work on Thomas’ tenth studio album.

Like all the best relationships, the musical triumvirate came about through a chance encounter and — for Budgie and Mother Superior — a whirlwind romance.

While touring endlessly through Europe, the American artist found himself based in Germany for a time and it was at a festival in Dortmund where he and Budgie had chance to get properly acquainted.

Teenage fan

“We had a great conversation over dinner. I’d been a fan of his work since my teenage days in Denver,” said Thomas.

“My performance was scheduled for later and he hadn’t seen it yet. I warned him that sometimes human drummers take offence to Mother Superior, seeing that something so mechanical could, in a way, threaten to take their place. But when I finished my set I went backstage and there was Budgie, waiting in the wings saying how much he loved my set. He was even holding a flower for Mother Superior and saying he was in love with her.”

After a handful of technical difficulties, the trio laid down the album’s foundations in Germany, before Thomas returned to Birmingham, England (where he is now based) to finish the album off over lockdown in his own home studio.

Tempo

“My tendency is to work slowly and if someone doesn’t stop me, I”ll work on the tiniest details forever,” says Thomas. “Budgie likes to work faster and stresses the value of spontaneity.”

Budgie adds: “Spontaneity is where the best stuff happens… Creative energy is important in artistic collaboration, it’s about chemistry and relationship.”

The album and tour is packed with outlandish ideas and offbeat idiosyncrasies.

‘DREAM CATCHING SONGS’ ALBUM LAUNCH LIVE DATES

JANUARY

28 EXETER Cavern

FEBRUARY

03 BRIGHTON Green Door Store

10 PRESTON The Ferret

11 BIRMINGHAM Centrala

16 LEEDS Hyde Park Book Club

17 SHEFFIELD Greystones

19 NEWCASTLE Cobalt Studios

22 GLASGOW Hug and Pint

25 EDINBURGH Voodoo Rooms

