Drumroll! Join LOW PROFILE to say hello and wave goodbye

There’s always a ripple of excited anticipation when we hear that LOW PROFILE have created a new insight into world in which we live. That’s doubly so when the artwork presented is called Drumroll – an audio immersive herald to the new year and a response to 2020.

On New Year’s Eve 2020, you will be able to share a listening experience.

There have been so many collective responses in 2020 – from the shared lockdown to the communal clapping, that the united experience of Drumroll seems ideal.

Calm before the storm

“While making this work, LOW PROFILE have been thinking about… what it feels like to be exposed to the elements and forces outside our control… the calm before the storm. How it feels to stand looking out to sea or across the horizon…” says LOW PROFILE on Twitter.

Something big

“Drumrolls,” says the blurb, “are often used to command attention, create anticipation, charge a crowd, and signal that something ‘big’ and exciting is about to happen.”

There’s also a sense of ‘prolonged frustration and the desire for a release.’

Partnership

And if you want to rumble along with hope into 2021, take heed of these words: “Our Drumroll partnerships echo LOW PROFILE’s desire to make work that creates alternative systems of ecology, built on generosity and working with others.”

Drumroll is co-authored and made in collaboration with famed drummer Richard Sharp, precision, prize-winning percussionist of the Royal Marines and Moonlight Zoo.

Just sign up to the Eventbright and at 6pm on New Year’s Eve, artwork will be published online and you will be invited you to ‘press play’ with them at 8pm to create a shared (but distant) listening event, where people commit to listening together from afar.

