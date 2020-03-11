Dutty Moonshine Big Band bring their City of Sin to you

0

Dutty Moonshine Big Band put a futuristic twist on the original swinging “big band” sound. They impressed so much with their Glastonbury show, that Universal signed them. The rest, as they say, is City of Sin – a new album, and a tour. With a new single to tickle your ears.

The 12-piece Dutty Moonshine Big Band are touring City of Sin throughout March and April, coming to the Exeter Phoenix on March 18 (see other UK dates below).

Fever

New single Fever has a hint of what to expect. It’s a poignant message of resilience and unity to women everywhere.

Written and delivered by DMBB frontwoman Maria Laveau, the track finds the singer using her astonishing voice to speak-up for all the women out there who have had to deal with cases of sexual harassment whilst on a night out.

Co-written with electronic duet Crash Party, Fever infuses an intriguing mix of disparate styles and genres, from Gypsy Jazz to Hip Hop, with results that sound utterly infectious, yet are loaded with lambasting lyrical sting.

Dutty Moonshine Big Band is the brainchild of Michael Rack aka Dutty Moonshine, a DJ who’s toured 4 continents and entertained thousands upon thousands with his take on 1930’s sounds meets dirty bass music. Five years of Dutty Moonshine Big Band has seen the 12-piece grow year after year into a dance floor monster, packing venues.

Think Duke Ellington’s Caravan performed as a huge Garage banger. Or a 12 bar Blues manipulated into a Half time DnB/Carnival anthem. Or maybe even a New Orleans funeral song turned into a whisky soaked mid tempo Breaks dancefloor destroyer.

City of Sin, released April 17, tells the tale of a gang of 1930s moonshine bootleggers as they make their way to the top of the gangster food-chain. Heady stuff.

DUTTY MOONSHINE BIG BAND – UK TOUR DATES

MARCH 2020:

06 BIDEFORD, THE PALLADIUM

07 BATH, MOLES

13 MANCHESTER, GORILLA

14 CLITHEROE, THE GRAND

18 EXETER, PHOENIX

19 SOUTHAMPTON, THE JOINERS

20 BRIGHTON, CONCORDE 2

26 CARDIFF, CLWB IFOR BACH

27 KINGSBRIDGE, PIGS NOSE INN

APRIL 2020:

02 SHEFFIELD, O2 ACADEMY 2

03 EDINBURGH, VOODOO ROOMS

04 NEWCASTLE O2 ACADEMY 2

08 GUILDFORD, BOILEROOM

09 READING, SUB89

10 OXFORD, O2 ACADEMY

11 BIRMINGHAM, O2 INSTITUTE 2

17 CAMBRIDGE, THE PORTLAND ARMS

18 NORTHAMPTON, THE ROADMENDER

23 LONDON, THE GARAGE

24 BRISTOL, SWX

