Echowaves: second edition of essential new music in Georgia

Looking for a beat-fest bunk hole to close out summer, then Echowaves is for you. Hot on the cool, cool heels of its first edition, the 2019 electro-music fest second outing of Echowaves promises to be bigger, better and more beautiful than before.

But why all this gushing? Well, it’s because none of our team here at ArtsCulture can attend. Commitments, deadlines (and the odd dead-beat) means this end of summer music fest in Georgia, on the coast of the Black Sea (imagine) is just out of reach.

Stunning

Echowaves, says the blurb, is a taste-making electronic music festival that invites you to experience the beautiful seaside resort of Anaklia Georgia, which lies in the shadow of the most stunning mountains and makes for an unforgettable summer memory.

Loads to do

The area is distinguished by its unique warm climate, impressive views, and the beautiful coastline and long beaches as well as beautiful sunsets, the Black Sea to bathe in and a mix of day and night parties, high level production and various activities including sports, workshops and much move over the four days.

See, you’re tempted too.

The first edition last year welcomed 150 artists and more than 10,000 guests from 70 countries. It was shortlisted for a Best New Festival nomination in 2018 and got plenty of acclaim for the way it was executed, and you can expect it to be even bigger and better in 2019.

Second year

For the festival’s second year, enormous resources will be directed toward its development and innovation. In addition to good music, the festival will offer sports, physical activities, and various theatrical, cultural, social and educational events, renovated stages, an increased number of different areas to explore, bars and catering facilities and lots of novelties. (Although when we looked on the website, the daily activities were empty.)

Techno and house heavyweights

The line-up is a who’s who of techno and house heavyweights, DJs and live acts including Nina Kraviz, Adriatique, Ben Klock, Claptone, Dax J, DJ Tennis, Kink Live, Red Axes, Rodhad, Boris, Bahramji & Medusa Odyssey, Eelke Kleijn, Lehar, Mathame, Musumeci, Park Hye Jin, Petre Inspirescu, Plaid Live, Sama, Tijana T, Tom Trago, Valentino Kanzyani, Vril Live, Yokoo and plenty more.

Echowaves is fast booming the most essential new music festival in Europe, so make sure you get involved in this most exciting early years.

Echowaves powered by Exit Festival takes place from August 22 – 25 at Anaklia, Georgia. Check out the website for the full line up and details.