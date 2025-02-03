Eliza Marshall | vanguard of folk stepping out as solo artist

Having built an extensive career as a collaborative flautist, Eliza Marshall is transitioning into a smoothly, multi-layered standalone solo artist, defining a unique place in the world and folk music scene.

Eliza Marshall solo weaves percussion, flute melodies, and balafon rhythms with tribal chants, spoken word, and electronics. And to paraphrase her, Eliza’s music is connected and nourishing. Or as she says herself: “Our lives like roots, the mother in earth, connected, respected, eternal birth.”

The expectation is summed up by Tom Besford, former CEO of English Folk Expo, who caught her at Manchester Folk festival 2023.

“Undoubtedly, Eliza Marshall is at the vanguard of experimentation in folk, global and fusion music,” says Tom. “The combination of flutes, percussion and spoken word alongside the African influence and electronic elements is captivating and essential to telling the stories within Eliza’s cinematic-esque music.

“Undoubtedly, Eliza Marshall is at the vanguard of experimentation in folk, global and fusion music”

“Having seen Eliza in a number of guises including the raucous excitement of Ranagri and the beautifully subtle Freedom to Roam, I’m eagerly awaiting her emergence as a solo artist – not just for the sweeping breadth of her work, but because of the emotive and expressive narrative which is indelibly woven through all of her work.”

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