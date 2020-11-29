Eternal | new aural scares from Darkfield Radio

0

There’s been plenty of spin-offs from Bram Stoker, but Eternal, from Darkfield Radio, promises to get right between your ears, while you’re between the sheets, sending shivers down your spine.

The lure of eternal life

Eternal is a new 20 minute immersive audio experience for one person… alone in their bed. It explores the lure of eternal life and wonders what you would willingly give up to achieve it… Eternal launches on Tuesday 1 December.

Eternal was originally commissioned by Bram Stoker Festival as a major highlight of the festival’s 2020 programme and received universal acclaim from both audiences and the Irish media.

Inspired

Bram Stoker Festival playfully celebrates the work and legacy of one of Ireland’s most treasured authors, delving deep into the gothic, the mysterious, the after-dark and the supernatural. One of Dublin’s most anticipated city festivals, it has in recent years become one of its biggest, with tens of thousands of people enjoying events and experiences. Eternal is inspired by Stoker’s renowned work: Dracula.

Eternal – trilogy

Eternal completes the 2020 Darkfield Radio trilogy, which launched with Double in July – as part of an adaptive response to the pandemic and lockdown – and followed by Visitors in September. The binaural audio soundscape for each show situates every audience member at the centre of an intense, evolving narrative.

Shared experience

Each experience is communal – the Darkfield Radio app, available on IOS and Android, is designed to deliver each show at a set time and date, so not only are audiences experiencing the show either singularly or in pairs, but it is also replicated in hundreds of rooms across the world, much like going to the cinema for a screening, or a theatre for a play.

There will now be one of each show on every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, with the ability to buy a package ticket, enabling you to experience all three shows on the same evening.

Unsettling

Artistic directors Glen Neath and David Rosenberg said: “With the launch of Eternal we hope we’ve managed to unsettle you in most of the rooms in your house. We’re excited we now have three shows on the platform that you can experience alone or with another all on the same evening.”

Taking part in all Darkfield Radio experiences is simple – you buy a ticket, download the Darkfield Radio app and enter your code. At the designated hour, you put on your headphones and your own home becomes the setting for another world, blurring the lines between real and imagined.

Point your ears to the Darkfield Radio site for more