Every Word Was Once An Animal | Truth and another truth

In Every Word Was Once An Animal, Ontroerend Goed dances on the thin line between truth and another truth. Forget what you just read. Just remember that half a truth is often a great lie.

The show starts when a person comes on stage, walks casually to the microphone, adjusts it and starts talking. The person who is going to do all of this is good at opening scenes. Everyone would have liked to play that part but fate has appointed just one of us. It’s not easy to open a show. It’s a big responsibility, because if the first lines are well done, if they land well, then it’s magic. If you open the show, you set the tone of the whole show. And that’s really, yeah… The beginning can’t go on forever. The rest of the show has to happen, and no, we can’t spoil it. But trust us, we’re telling you stories.

Directed by Alexander Devriendt, the show comes to The Drum at Theatre Royal Plymouth from 14-27 July 2022, before it heads to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August.

Ontroerend Goed’s latest production Every Word Was Once An Animal is a co-production by Theatre Royal Plymouth, Perpodium, Kunstencentrum Vooruit and Richard Jordan Productions.

top image: Karolien De Bleser OG ANIMAL 2©Mirjam Devriendt