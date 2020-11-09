Exclusive designer wrapping paper at The Big Issue shop

0

The Big Issue Shop has exclusive designer wrapping paper from leading artists

Not only can you wrap up Christmas in style, you can create a social-echo at the same time by snapping up some exclusive designer wrapping paper, designed by a collection of renowned artists, including Pure Evil, Charming Baker and Rugman from online shop, bigissueshop.com.

People and planet first

The Big Issue Shop, specialises in products that put people and planet first and has launched this unique collection of wrapping papers in collaboration with Jealous, Enter and Brandler Galleries.

Leading the way Charming Baker’s arresting “Graphite Unicorn (Overlooking The Things We Have For The Things We Have Not)” design. He was the Guest Editor for The Big Issue’s Art Special and continues to be committed to creating work to raise money for many important causes. He is also a presenter on Sky Art’s ‘The Art Show” and his work is part of many international collections.

Next up is Pure Evil with his bold “Screen Collage” wrapping paper design. Blending together some of his most striking pieces, you’ll also spot his iconic teardrop motif among the tiles of famous faces. As one of the world’s most renowned graffiti artists Pure Evil has been a prolific figure in the West Coast art scene in the US, and part of the group behind Banksy’s Santa’s Ghetto.

Our third visual artist, Rugman’s “Liz” design of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is bright, bold and truly iconic. Rugman is a Glasgow-born London-based artist and designer and has recently donated a customised Fender Stratocaster guitar to be sold in an auction to support Big Issue sellers through this challenging winter period.

Startling beauty plus profundity

Having recently turned his hand to the art of print making, Magnus Gjoen creates images that are full of startling beauty as well as a profundity of thought. His art often offers a modern spin on old masterpieces and in this vein, he has contributed a dazzling design entitled “AMOR VINCIT OMNIA (Cupid)” that will make your gifts truly stand out under the Christmas tree this year.

Portsmouth-based urban artist, My Dog Sighs, has contributed a design entitled “Christmas Hug”, which includes his signature colourful illustration of the Everyman. My Dog Sighs’s style is characterised by the combination of melancholic and often naive portraiture with the use of found materials, including abandoned food cans.

Last but not least is Rachel List, whose notoriety began earlier this year, when she started painting Banksy inspired murals of NHS staff. She has contributed two of her designs. The first is of an angel with rainbow wings entitled “Angel in PPE” and the second celebrates superhero health workers entitled “We love you NHS”.

There are 250 signed limited-edition single image sheets of each artist’s design, priced at £39 each. You can also buy a pack of five sheets of regular wrapping paper for £7.99 to ensure your gifts look super-cool and exclusive under the tree.

Unique

Russell Blackman, MD of The Big Issue, said: “This will be the fifth year running that The Big Issue have worked with top artists on our exclusive designer wrapping paper. Last year, we saw the collection sold swiftly over the festive build up, raising thousands of pounds for The Big Issue in support of its mission to dismantle poverty. Now, we’re delighted to unveil this year’s unique collection, we know you’ll love them.

Directly helping

He added: “By buying your wrapping paper from us for a loved one this Christmas you are directly helping to better the lives of people who exist in conditions that desperately need improving.”

A platform for social trading

The Big Issue Shop offers a platform for social trading that will make social and ethical shopping a truly accessible option for consumers, giving them the opportunity to use their spending power to make a positive difference to the world we live in. The Big Issue shop sells its own branded products as well as those from other social businesses meaning every item purchased has a positive social or environmental outcome. This could be through what the product is made from, who it is made by or where the profits end up.

Every purchase through The Big Issue Shop puts people and planet first. Our wrap is printed on recycled paper and packed in recyclable plastic.

Socially conscious shoppers can browse and buy at www.bigissueshop.com.