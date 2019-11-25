Exeter Phoenix plans for a solar-powered auditorium

0

The Exeter Phoenix has announced plans for creating a solar-powered auditorium, paving a greener future for the arts in Exeter.

Solar-powered auditorium

If the Exeter Phoenix can raise £3,000 by Monday 16 December, the M&S Energy Community Fund could grant the venue the additional funds needed to replace the existing auditorium lights with a greener LED lighting system. These would be powered by the existing solar panels on the venue’s roof, creating the city’s first solar-powered auditorium.

Reducing enviro impact

Speaking about the project, Laura Cameron-Long, the arts-organisation’s fundraising and development manager, said: ‘The auditorium hosts hundreds of gigs, theatre, comedy and dance events throughout the year, and our current lights use a huge amount of energy. This would be a huge step towards reducing our impact on the environment and our planet.’

Solar-powered cinema

This approach to finding green solutions in the arts is nothing new for the Exeter Phoenix. Back in 2015 the venue made history by opening Studio 74, the first solar-powered cinema in the region, which was also made possible thanks to the M&S Energy Community Fund.

Show support

To be in with a chance of winning the M&S fund and making the solar-powered auditorium project a reality, Exeter Phoenix’s crowdfunder page needs to have the most supporters out of all the short-listed projects. You can show your support to a greener future by voting for the project.

Rewards

There are plenty of rewards – including event tickets, a private cinema screening for you and friends, and even having the venue named after you!

Laura added: ‘Whether you can donate £1 or £1,000, every donation will help get us closer to this target, so thank you for being a part of Exeter Phoenix’s future.’

Join the crowdfunder