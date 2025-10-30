Exeter’s museum awarded for autism-friendly service

Exeter’s Royal Albert Memorial Museum & Art Gallery (RAMM) has gained the National Autistic Society’s Autism Friendly Award, which supports businesses to be more inclusive for autistic people through providing accessible customer services, information and environments. The award can be earned by any customer-facing organisation, including businesses in the retail, transport, arts, entertainment and leisure industries.

As accessible as possible

RAMM’s Accessibility Champions have been working hard to ensure that the museum is accessible as possible for people with different needs, including those with autism.

At least one in 100 people are autistic, which means more than 700,000 people in the UK, but many autistic people and their families still struggle to access essential community spaces, businesses and shops. By meeting the standards set out in the Autism Friendly Award, businesses can ensure they offer an industry approved autism-friendly environment.

A space for everyone

Cllr Bob Foale, Exeter City Council’s lead for Arts, Culture & Tourism told ArtsCulture: “It’s fantastic to see RAMM’s accessibility work recognised by the National Autistic Society. The museum is a space for everyone, and we remain committed to continually improving its inclusivity. This award is a testament to the dedication and impact of our Accessibility Champions, whose efforts are making a meaningful difference.”

Christine Flintoft-Smith, Head of Autism Accreditation and Projects at the National Autistic Society, said: “We are delighted that RAMM has achieved the Autism Friendly Award, helping to make society a more autism-friendly place for autistic people and their families.

A society that works

“There are lots of small changes businesses can make to better support autistic people, and just a little understanding can go a long way. We hope to work with as many businesses as possible to help create a society that works for autistic people.”

The National Autistic Society’s Autism Accreditation Programme is the UK’s only autism-specific quality assurance programme of support and development for all those providing services to autistic people.

For more information about the Autism Inclusive Employer Award, visit the National Autistic Society website: autism.org.uk

top image: Young people wearing ear defenders in RAMM. Courtesy of Matt Austin

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