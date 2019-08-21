Experience Elgar’s masterpiece with BSO

0

BSO spokesperson, Tamsin Eddey writes: ‘This autumn, the BSO will perform works by three of the best-loved works in the history of classical music

Elgar Masterpiece

Join Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, Classic FM’s Orchestra in the South, for an evening of world-class music, The BSO will be performing its ’Elgar Masterpiece’ concert in Yeovil on Wednesday 25 September, and Exeter on Thursday 26 September.

Elgar’s Cello Concerto was first performed in Bournemouth just days after its premiere in London, such was Sir Dan Godfrey’s desire to get the best of British music down to the south coast. Since that time the work has grown in popular stature with its powerful, yet understated evocation of the English countryside and psyche. The soloist will be Romanian cellist Andrei Ioniţă.

Finlandia

The concert will open with Sibelius’s Finlandia, taking you on a tour of Finland’s epic history. The evening will then be capped off with a performance of Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No 5, bringing the romantic era and 19th-century Russia to life through its flowing, vivid strings.’

These concerts will be conducted by Marta Gardolińska, the BSO’s Young Conductor in Association. Marta has been wowing audiences since she joined the Orchestra in September, 2018.

Meanwhile, while BSO players have no doubt enjoyed a few weeks off here and there during the summer, they have also been preparing a parallel programme to the Yeovil and Exeter gig above, for use elsewhere in the county, and farther afield.

Journey across Europe with Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra

Spokesperson, Tamsin Eddey continues: ‘This autumn, the BSO will perform works by four of the most powerful composers in the history of classical music.

Join Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra for a journey across Europe, as the Orchestra performs incredible works which were influenced by countries across the continent. The BSO will be performing its ‘Northern Journeys’ concert in Barnstaple (Thur 19 Sep), Bradford-on-Avon, (Frid 20 Sep), and Bournemouth (Sat 4 Oct).

Sibelius’s Finlandia, takes you on a tour of Finland’s epic history, Saint-Saëns’s Cello Concerto jolts with the explosive energy of the French Third Republic and Grieg conjures up traditional Nordic folk melodies with his Norwegian Dance No 1. The evening will then be capped off with a performance of Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No 5, bringing the romantic era and 19th-century Russia to life through its flowing, vivid strings.

The soloist in Saint-Saëns’s Cello Concerto will be Jesper Svedberg, Principal Cellist of the BSO – a charismatic musician who has performed worldwide with the Swedish Radio Orchestra and the BBC Scottish Symphony, as well as performing at Carnegie Hall and the famed Concertgebouw.’

Marta Gardolińsk

Again these concerts will be conducted by Marta Gardolińska, the BSO’s Young Conductor in Association. Marta has been described by Classical Source as a ‘highly promising and exciting conductor’.

Philip R Buttall

top image: the BSO's Young Conductor in Association Marta Gardonlinska. Courtesy of Bartek Barczyk