Explore exhibitions world wide with the free ArtPassport app

Want all the culture but without the leg work? Or maybe you want to make the most of your gallery time? Take a electro gander at the VR app ArtPassport.

Explore art from around the world

The virtual reality app will let you explore art from around the world in 360 degrees.

The fives-star rated virtual reality exhibitions app has been upgraded by GalleriesNow.net. Which means, they say, art enthusiasts get an even more immersive viewing experience of the world’s best contemporary art.

Up close and personal

You can now pinch-to-zoom to get up close and personal with a piece of art or sculpture. And you can search through international exhibition listings and galleries guides to find specific shows.





Plus there’s a ‘NearMe’ button, so you can virtually explore gallieres close to you rather than the other side of the world.

ArtPassport app is free

The app is free. And when it was first launched in 2017 got 25k downloads in the first week.

It has regularly updated listings of over 500 public and private exhibitions in 40 cities around the world and includes 90 per cent of the world’s top 50 galleries.

The gallery experience

Tristram Fetherstonhaugh, CEO and Founder of GalleriesNow told ArtsCulture: ‘We love gallery exhibitions and have always been about trying to communicate the gallery experience.

“VR has turned out to be the perfect way to do this.

“Since launching we’ve taken VR of over 800 exhibitions and we are now delighted to be launching an updated version of the app with great new functionality. We see this technology as a way to let more people visit more exhibitions – virtually’.

Over 800 exhibitions

Gary Waterston, director of the Gagosian Gallery, London describes it as: ‘a gamechanger – helping inspire those locally to come and engage with our exhibitions whilst opening up a more in depth view of the installation to those unable to visit in person’.

The only downside we can see is it’s only available on iPhone. (And you’ll need VR glasses to see the full glory of the app – make ours rose tinted please.)

Get get the free ArtPassport app go over to iTunes.

And see what to expect at the Galleries.Now site.