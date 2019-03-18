Exploring Humanity, Nancy Ney captures unique cultures

1

As as far as people go, Exploring Humanity by Nancy Ney touches on individuality, uniqueness and universality.

Unique cultures

Nancy was once one of New York’s most sought-after advertising and fashion photographers. But in 2013 she shifted her artistic focus and began traveling the world to capture portraits from unique cultures.

A singular sense of beauty

Nancy is known for her humanity portraits set in exotic geographical regions, as well as natural landscapes that possess a singular sense of beauty. India, Mexico, Ethiopia, Bhutan, Ecuador, Iceland, Costa Rica, Kenya and Nepal are just some of the countries she has explored, capturing the essence of its people and their natural surroundings through photography.

Ney’s images have won numerous awards, including first prize in the International Photography Award (ipa’s Family of Man) in 2016 and a Clio Award in 2013. Her work has been exhibited at museums and art fairs across the US. She lives and works in Miami.

Camera Works Gallery

Living and working in Miami might be why this exhibition is now being dispalyed at Miami International Airport’s Camera Works Gallery, located post-security between gates D22 and D25.

“Exploring Humanity is an impressive collection of portraits from around the world, which makes it a perfect fit for our community’s global gateway,” said Lester Sola, MIA director and CEO.

“We are also proud to feature the work of an established artist like Nancy Ney, who now calls Miami-Dade County home.”

If you’re at Miami airport between now and September, check out Nancy Ney’s Exploring Humanity .

