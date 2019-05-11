Falmouth Uni style students get fabric help from Weird Fish﻿

0

Clothing brand Weird Fish has donated a mixture of woven and jersey fabric offcuts from its SS19 colour palette along with a variety of trims including zips and tapes, to Falmouth University’s Fashion Design and Textile Design students to use in their projects.

Students were also provided with offcuts of the company’s unique prints and Macaroni fabrics.

John Boddy, head of fashion design and textile design at Falmouth University, said: “We are so grateful to Weird Fish for their kind donation of offcuts, as we have a number of students each year whose practice is centered on sustainability and upcycling, so these will certainly be put to good use.”

John Stockton, managing director at Weird Fish, said: “We’re more than happy to give back to the community we live and work in and are pleased with this collaborative effort to support the students’ creations. We look forward to seeing what they design from the offcuts as they are the designers of our future.”

The Weird Fish Falmouth store is the third store for the brand to open in Cornwall, following success in Newquay and Truro. There are 15 physical stores across the country and all items are also available to buy online from www.weirdfish.co.uk, btw

Photo caption (L-R): Freya Henderson (BA(Hons) Sportswear Design), Kalvin Khan (BA(Hons) Fashion Design), Laché Heron (BA(Hons) Fashion Design).